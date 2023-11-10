3 reasons why RCB must sign Rachin Ravindra for IPL 2024

The ongoing 2023 World Cup has already produced several breakout stars who are bound to dominate headlines across competitions in the coming years.

Rachin Ravindra is one such name who has set the world alight with his terrific exploits for New Zealand. The youngster is the leading run-scorer in the World Cup with 565 runs in nine innings at an average of 70.62 and a strike rate of 108.44. He has notched up three centuries and two fifties.

Ravindra has also chipped in with the ball, claiming five wickets at an economy rate of 5.67. His left-arm spin has allowed the Kiwis to go in a bowler short at times, and he hasn't been shabby on the field either.

At the 2024 Indian Premier Leaguue (IPL) auction, Ravindra is bound to have a fair few suitors, given his all-round skillset. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already been spoken of as a potential suitor for the young all-rounder, and the franchise might be the perfect fit.

Here are three reasons why RCB must sign Rachin Ravindra for IPL 2024.

#3 Rachin Ravindra has a clear Bangalore connect

Rachin Ravindra has enjoyed batting in Bangalore

RCB have almost always had some players who belong to their home state of Karnataka, but that has dwindled in recent years. In the last season, Manoj Bhandage was the only one to add local flavor to the franchise.

Rachin Ravindra is, of course, a Kiwi and has made that very clear in press conferences. At the same time, though, the 23-year-old has admitted that he is very proud of his Indian heritage. While his parents were born and brought up in Bangalore, his grandparents live in the city even today.

Ravindra has a clear connection to Bangalore, more than any other city in India. While he won't be a local player as such, he is someone fans will be able to identify with on some level.

Moreover, Ravindra seems to enjoy playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In New Zealand's last two matches of the group stage against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he played a couple of enterprising knocks and chipped in with the ball as well.

#2 RCB need a left-arm spinner who can bat left-handed

Rachin Ravindra has a distinguished career ahead of him

In IPL 2023, RCB struggled with the composition of their playing XII. They often had to play Shahbaz Ahmed in order to have a left-arm spinner in their side, and the southpaw couldn't deliver in either department.

Bangalore also tried out players like Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror to add the leftie quotient to their middle order, but they were unsuccessful in those attempts too. Neither player impressed much despite their supposed spin-hitting ability, with the franchise often too reliant on Glenn Maxwell to dig them out of holes.

Given Shahbaz's consistently underwhelming returns, RCB are bound to look elsewhere for a more dynamic left-arm spinner who can also bat, ideally left-handed. Rachin Ravindra fits that bill perfectly.

While there are doubts over whether the overseas combination will allow a place in the XII, Ravindra will be a definite asset who could add a lot of value if he finds a place.

#1 Rachin Ravindra seems to be equally good against pace and spin

Rachin Ravindra and his opening partner have some things in common

Overseas players who feature in the IPL don't often tick this box, but Rachin Ravindra seems to be equally good against both pace and spin. While there isn't much evidence to suggest that he will be great at taking bowlers on regularly, he is technically sound against both styles and can always work on his attacking game.

Ravindra has used the sweep and the slog-sweep to great effect in the 2023 World Cup. Even when facing quality spinners, he hasn't been bogged down and has manufactured attacking shots over both sides of the infield. The 23-year-old also seems to have enough time to pull off the front foot against pace.

Ravindra's technique is not perfect yet, and certain shortcomings will undoubtedly crop up. But his base appears to be so strong that nothing is likely to trouble him for long.

RCB have a pace-hitting top order in Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. They struggled to find spin-hitters in the lineup last year, and an overseas player who is adept at tackling both will be high on their agenda. Enter Rachin Ravindra.

