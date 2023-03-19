 3 reasons why RCB are one of the favorites to win IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still in pursuit of their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

They have gone through several ups and downs and have been agonizingly close to winning the title on multiple occasions, but the trophy has somehow always managed to evade them.

Much like other franchises, RCB went through a major revamp ahead of the 2022 season. Retaining a set of core players, they assembled and built a new squad around them, even bringing in a new captain in the form of Faf du Plessis.

The previous season was a memorable one for the franchise after they finished third, breaking their Eliminator curse in the process.

What makes the previous edition so crucial for them is the fact that they were able to find a much-needed balance in their squad. The team does not seem lopsided anymore, promising as well with nary a box unticked.

Several former cricketers like S Sreesanth and Brett Lee have been vouching for the Faf du Plessis-led side to win their maiden title in the 2023 IPL. Sreesanth, in particular, said:

"It would be fun if a new team wins. I would feel great if RCB win IPL 2023. Virat Kohli has done so much for Indian cricket…it would be great if RCB win."

Much like the former cricketers, there are countless fans waiting for Faf du Plessis and Co. to lift their first-ever title.

Here are three reasons why they are not that far off and enter the tournament as one of the favorites.

#1 RCB have an in-form Kohli among their ranks

Despite the franchise's good fortunes last time around, it was a poor season for Virat Kohli.

The former skipper staggered over the course of the season and finished with 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.

Unlucky dismissals, poor shot selection and misfortune never left Kohli, who was even promoted to the top midway through the season. He did find form in spells, but the batting responsibility was more or less carried out by the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik.

This time around, the fans have got a lot to be excited about Kohli shrugging off his poor form and pile on runs for fun like the old days. The ace batter has been phenomenal in the shortest format since the 2022 Asia Cup, and then went on to have a successful T20 World Cup in Australia as well.

While Team India and Kohli's focus has been on the other two formats since 2023, it is not expected to take long for Kohli to find his groove in the 2023 IPL, which could be the season where everything falls in place for the franchise.

#2 RCB have arguably one of the most balanced and potent bowling attack

The biggest takeaway from the IPL 2022 mega auction for the three-time finalists was arguably their bowling attack. They managed to rope in plenty of specialist bowlers and all-rounders, something which has been their undoing for a very long time.

Wanindu Hasaranga had a prolific first full season for RCB, finishing as the second highest wicket-taker, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal. Harshal Patel has also been a great bowler ever since returning to the franchise from the Delhi outfit.

The presence of Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj rounds up their bowling attack well. Siraj's poor IPL 2022 campaign hurt the franchise's chances, but the manner with which he has bowled since then is a huge boost for the franchise.

Siraj's revamped new ball prowess, which includes the redeveloped outswinger will have the opposition fretting.

The prospect of a good bowling is important for RCB, especially considering that they will return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#3 RCB have not chopped and changed a solid combination from last season.

RCB were among those franchises who did not elect to release too many names for the 2023 IPL mini-auction.

They did not release any name who were heavily involved during the campaign, with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and other Indian domestic players making way for the inclusion of Will Jacks and Reece Topley.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda NEWS ALERT



Royal Challengers Bangalore have drafted New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Will Jacks for IPL 2023



#IPL2023 #RCB #CricketTwitter NEWS ALERTRoyal Challengers Bangalore have drafted New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Will Jacks for IPL 2023 🚨 NEWS ALERT 🚨Royal Challengers Bangalore have drafted New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Will Jacks for IPL 2023 🔴🇳🇿#IPL2023 #RCB #CricketTwitter https://t.co/YgIOfZMqC6

While the English all-rounder has been ruled out of the competition, the franchise has found an able replacement in Michael Bracewell.

As a result, there are no changes expected to their already tried and tested out first choice playing XI, which will bode well for the team, as they have found success with the select set of players who come into the season as improved cricketers.

Will the Faf du Plessis-led side win IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

