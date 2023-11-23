Rohit Sharma, India's captain in ODIs and Tests, is not expected to participate in T20 Internationals moving forward. This decision was reportedly discussed even before the 50-over World Cup. Following India's exit from the T20 World Cup in the semi-finals in November 2022, Rohit has not featured in any T20I matches. Hardik Pandya has predominantly assumed the leadership role for the Indian team in T20 Internationals in Rohit’s absence.

There are reports that say selectors have initiated discussions with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, underscoring the significance of their involvement in the bilateral T20I series if they aim to be in contention for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should no longer play T20s for India:

#3 Intense work schedule

A young Indian team will take on Australia in the T20I series

Four days after a grueling World Cup campaign, the Indian team is back on the field for a T20I series against Australia. This undermines the packed schedule and the intense pressure most Indian cricketers are under at all times. It is apparent that at this juncture in his career, Rohit aims to carefully manage his workload, prioritizing injury prevention for the later stages of his career.

Given the seven Tests scheduled from December 2023 to March 2024, it will not be possible for the Indian skipper to partake in all three formats as well as the IPL. His primary emphasis is expected to be on red-ball cricket during this period.

#2 Chance to young batters

No dearth of exciting talent

After Rohit Sharma, India has four openers who are in the queue as far as taking Indian cricket forward is concerned — Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad — all of whom have demonstrated their capabilities as successful performers in the IPL. If we add the likes of Prithvi Shaw, there is no dearth of batters who can step up and take the mantle forward.

All these players have been with the team for a while now and have shown great promise. The Indian selectors need to trust these players and give them a long rope, an extended run so that they seal the spot at the top of the order. With the T20 World Cup being the next target, these players need to be given a role and asked to go out and express themselves.

#1 Rohit to lead India in Tests

Rohit can lead India to another WTC final

So far, Rohit Sharma has led India in three ICC tournaments but has not managed to win any. After the heartbreak of the World Cup, Rohit would be keen to take his team to the final of the next World Test Championship (WTC) and end his career on a high.

As things stand right now, Rohit Sharma has a realistic opportunity to guide India to another World Test Championship final in 2025. Ever since he assumed the opening role for India in 2019, his performance in the longest format has been exceptional and India would need his experience across a whole host of conditions in Test cricket.