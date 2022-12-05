3 reasons why Rohit Sharma is under serious pressure in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's tenure as Team India's white-ball captain started off on a terrific note, with win percentages even hitting the 80-mark thanks to a series of bilateral triumphs. However, the skipper has had to navigate through a plethora of obstacles of late.

India suffered a humiliating exit at the hands of England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, before which they failed to make the final of the Asia Cup. Since then, the Men in Blue have lost an ODI series to New Zealand, although Rohit was not at the helm for that assignment.

India's most recent setback came against Bangladesh, who managed to beat Rohit and Co. in an ODI for only the third time in the last decade. There's no doubting that the side and their captain need to get their act together at the earliest, with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home on the horizon.

Here are three reasons why Rohit Sharma is under serious pressure in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

#3 Rohit Sharma's fitness has come under the scanner

England & India Training Sessions

It isn't wise to comment on players' fitness based on their appearance, but it's clear that Rohit Sharma isn't at his physical best. The Indian skipper has looked a touch lackluster in the field, with his reflexes seemingly having taken a hit. The same has been reflected in his batting as well, with the opener being hurried by balls he would've dispatched with ease in the past.

Rohit is 35 years old, so it's understandable to a certain extent, but India's captain cannot afford to match anything but the highest standards. He has fallen prey to a variety of injuries over the last two years, and the benchmark set under his predecessor Virat Kohli has not been breached since.

Like a few others in the team, Rohit's fitness is seriously under the scanner. He will need to prove himself in that aspect, perhaps by playing a few long innings. That will be easier said than done, though, since...

#2 Rohit Sharma's batting returns have fallen off a cliff

England & India Training Sessions

Rohit Sharma's place in India's T20I side is a point of huge debate right now, with the opener having failed to amass many big scores in both international cricket and in the Indian Premier League. His ODI spot might be the next to fall under scrutiny.

In his last 10 innings, Rohit has crossed the 30-run mark only thrice, with a highest score of 76*. His stellar showing in the 2019 World Cup seems to be a long time ago now, with opposition pacers dismissing him seven times in this 10-game span. The opener has struggled against left-armers (Sam Curran and Reece Topley), while Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach troubled him with their pace and bounce too.

Rohit is nowhere near his best in the batting department right now. And unfortunately, another facet of his game has left a lot to be desired...

#1 Surprisingly, Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been distinctly sub-par

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is touted to be one of the most astute captains in the game right now, but over the last two years, he hasn't struck the right chords. It started with a couple of poor Indian Premier League seasons at the helm of the Mumbai Indians and has spilled over into international cricket.

A few recent instances stand out, in particular - the decision to bowl Ravichandran Ashwin's final over ahead of the pacers in the 2022 T20 World Cup clash against South Africa and letting Litton Das smash the fast bowlers in the powerplay in the same tournament without bringing on spin, to name a few. Even yesterday, Rohit opted to use only five overs of Washington Sundar on a pitch that had something in it for the spinners, as evidenced by the fact that the offie had already claimed two scalps.

Fingers have been pointed at Rohit's body language as well, with the Indian captain cutting an irritated figure almost always on the field. Team selections have been all over the place as well, with Rohit and the team management failing to identify the right personnel at the right times.

