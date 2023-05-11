3 reasons why RR must bat Joe Root at No. 3 in their IPL 2023 match against KKR

England batter Joe Root recently made his IPL debut after being roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for his base price of ₹1 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The inaugural winners of the competition are all set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2023 encounter at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11. Both teams have 10 points each after playing 11 fixtures, and the upcoming contest has the feel of an unofficial knockout match of sorts.

RR began their campaign on a strong note and were the table toppers at one stage. With vital away wins against the likes of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Sanju Samson-led side were on course for a fruitful season.

However, their poor home record coupled with their inability to defend high targets have left them in an unwanted tricky spot ahead of the playoffs. They have tried to tinker with their combination, even handing former England skipper Joe Root his maiden IPL cap during the last-ball loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

As far as Root was concerned, it was an uneventful debut as he did not get a chance to bat or bowl in Jaipur. For the upcoming clash, he might well be the X-Factor for RR, if they send him to bat at No. 3.

On that note, here are three reasons why RR must bat Root at No. 3 in their IPL 2023 match against KKR.

#1 RR need stability in their middle order with Samson and Padikkal not proving to be reliable

RR opening combination have managed to click once again, but their middle order has been their undoing so far. Sanju Samson's untimely dismissals after a relatively good start coupled with Devdutt Padikkal's unorthodox batting position make it a complicated mess.

This is where RR could use the stability that Joe Root offers. He performed well at the top of the order for Dubai Capitals in the inaugural season for ILT20, but his strengths really play out when he is batting at No. 3, which would also be his preferred position.

He can preferably hold one end and try to reduce the wickets falling in the middle overs. An assured presence out in the middle can also act as a catalyst for other RR batters to express themselves.

#2 Root has good chemistry with Buttler and can introduce a left-hand-right-hand dynamic with Jaiswal as well

RR's batting order heavily relies on the left-hand-right-hand combination and the dynamic, floating batting order has been on show on a consistent basis. RR prefer a left-handed batter at No. 3 should Yashasvi Jaiswal be the first wicket to fall, but Joe Root would not be the worst option.

He has shared countless partnerships with Jos Buttler over the years, mostly in ODI cricket, but they have a certain chemistry that has evolved after playing together for several years.

On the other hand, if Buttler is the first wicket to fall, then RR can send Root in at No. 3 instead of Sanju Samson to maintain the left-hand-right-hand combination with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

With KKR having off-spinners and a leg spinner among their ranks, the presence of left-handed and right-handed batters could prove to be crucial.

#3 Root is an accomplished player of spin

Joe Root is arguably one of the best overseas players against spin bowling. His operation at No. 3 works in the sense given that the KKR spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Suyash Sharma normally operate from the latter half of the powerplay till the death overs, which coincides with the English batter's probable time at the crease.

Eden Gardens has been an absolute batting paradise in IPL 2023 so far. The short boundaries and the relative batting surface will bode well for Root, who likes maintaining a certain tempo to his innings.

The former England Test captain has played at No. 3 across 48 innings from 2012 to 2021, amassing 1440 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 127.54.

Do you think RR will send the ace batter to bat at No.3 in their crucial clash against KKR in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes