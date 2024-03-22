3 reasons why RR need not worry despite Adam Zampa pulling out of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) leg spinner Adam Zampa, who is one of the best in the trade across the world, created headlines when he pulled out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons on Thursday evening.

Zampa was expected to play a major role in the RR bowling attack, partnering two of India's finest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played in six matches last season and took eight wickets at an average of 23.50 with an economy rate of 8.54. His best performance was when he took 3 for 22 in a victory over Chennai Super Kings at home.

Despite his many qualities, Zampa will not be missed much by the Jaipur-based franchise in this edition of the IPL. In this article, we give you three reasons why RR need not worry about Adam Zampa's absence.

#1 They don't have to worry about an overseas slot

What Zampa's absence does to RR, in a rather unexpected manner, is that it allows them to worry less about filling up an overseas slot.

With the likes of Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetmyer more or less filling up three out of the four slots allotted to overseas players, the management will not have to worry about the other.

Either Rovman Powell or Nandre Burger could be fitted into the playing XI depending on the kind of conditions they will be playing in. Tom Kohler-Cadmore is another option that the management may want to look at given his impressive credentials at the top of the order.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin can handle the extra pressure

Zampa's absence adds a lot of pressure to the elderly statesman of the RR squad, Ravichandran Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu and India great, who has picked up 500 Test wickets, is known to handle pressure extremely well, and will be expected to take up the challenge this time as well.

Leading a rather fresh-looking spin-bowling reserve consisting of himself, Tanush Kotian, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abid Mushtaq, Ashwin will have his hands full.

However, the master tactician can guide and motivate the youngsters working under him and help them out both with his experience and expertise.

#3 Tanush Kotian is a tried-and-tested option

Although Tanush Kotian, who was announced as the replacement for Zampa by the franchise on Friday, has not played in the IPL as yet, he is a tried-and-tested option in Indian domestic cricket.

What's more, Kotian is also a more than handy batter, and was recently honoured with the Player of the Tournament award in the Ranji Trophy, which his state side Mumbai won by beating Vidarbha.

Kotian is a brilliant off-spinner, and working under the tutelage of the great Ashwin, he will be able to express himself fully and help RR achieve their goals this season.