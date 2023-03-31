3 reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad should lead CSK if MS Dhoni is ruled out of IPL 2023 match against GT

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

There are massive expectations from the high-voltage clash. However, according to some reports, Dhoni’s availability for the match is uncertain.

As per The Indian Express, the Chennai skipper is unlikely to take part in the franchise’s opening match against Gujarat Titans since he is in some discomfort due to a niggle in his left knee.

According to the report, the 41-year-old might not want to push himself too hard so early in the competition as CSK don't have many back-up wicketkeeping options. Dhoni also did not bat in the nets on Thursday.

Quashing all reports of fitness concerns over the Indian legend, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan assured PTI:

"As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 per cent playing. I don't know about any other development.”

Amid confusion over Dhoni’s availability for Friday’s IPL match, we analyze three reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad should lead CSK if MS Dhoni is ruled out.

#1 Good opportunity to test Gaikwad as a future captain

The 26-year-old has led Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Pic: BCCI

In Dhoni’s absence, CSK could give Gaikwad an opportunity to lead the team. The 26-year-old has led Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Being relatively young, he can be groomed as a captain.

Of course, there are reports that England all-rounder Ben Stokes is most likely to take over as skipper once Dhoni hangs up his boots.

Despite Stokes being the leading contender to take over from MSD, Chennai will do well to groom another contender as a backup leader. Despite his wonderful credentials, one never really knows how Stokes would turn out as CSK's leader. There have been successful international captains like Eoin Morgan who have struggled as a captain in the IPL.

The major issue with having a foreign skipper is that if the player is struggling for form, it becomes very difficult to drop him. That also affects the balance of the team severely as only four overseas players are allowed in a playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced this problem with Morgan and Kane Williamson respectively.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



Get. Set. It's that time of the year when the Super Kings come together as a pride in #Yellove to roar! What are you waiting for?Get. Set. #WhistlePodu with our official anthem! 🦁 It's that time of the year when the Super Kings come together as a pride in #Yellove to roar! What are you waiting for?Get. Set. #WhistlePodu with our official anthem! 🦁💛 https://t.co/5KaBBtD0Zb

Of course, this is not to say that Stokes cannot succeed as CSK captain. He has all the qualities to be successful as a leader. But having seen how things went wrong with Ravindra Jadeja’s appointment as captain last season, Chennai need to look for an additional option as a leader.

Hence, if the opportunity arises, they must look to test Gaikwad as captain.

#2 It will be a good confidence booster for the youngster

The Indian opener batting in a T20I against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Gaikwad had a brilliant IPL 2021 season. He was the leading run-getter with 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 136.27.

The opening batter, along with Faf du Plessis (633 runs in 16 matches), was one of the key reasons why CSK lifted the title in the 2021 season.

Things haven’t gone according to plan for Gaikwad since then. There were high expectations from him during last year’s IPL, but he produced mixed returns. The right-handed batter scored 368 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.29 and a strike rate of 126.46, with three fifties.

The 26-year-old has also been in and out of the Indian team due to injury and form issues. As such, his confidence would have taken a hit.

Giving him the responsibility of leadership, if only for one match, can be CSK’s way of showing trust in the batter. It can serve as a good confidence booster for the talented cricketer.

#3 No point in Ben Stokes taking over as stop-gap captain for a game

England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Pic: Getty Images

Even if CSK have made their mind up on naming Stokes as franchise captain once Dhoni walks away, nothing much can be achieved by having him as stand-up captain for Friday’s match against GT.

Stokes’ credentials as a leader on the big stage are well-known. Nothing much needs to be said about it.

On the contrary, giving the additional responsibility to Gaikwad is likely to benefit both the player and the franchise as analyzed above.

Looking at all the permutations and combinations, CSK will do well to name Gaikwad as a skipper ahead of Stokes if Dhoni misses Friday’s IPL 2023 opener.

Poll : 0 votes