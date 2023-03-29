3 reasons why Sandeep Sharma is the right Prasidh Krishna replacement for RR in IPL 2023

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Sandeep Sharma was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Moreover, the experienced pacer went unsold in the auction, despite a number of teams needing good options in that department.

In one of his interviews post the auction, Sharma expressed disappointment about not getting a bid. But an injury to Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Prasidh Krishna meant that they had to get a replacement and Sharma got a call-up.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why this move from the Royals makes a lot of sense:

#3 Sandeep Sharma's IPL record

Anurag ™ @SamsonCentral



• Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 54

• Sandeep Sharma - 53



Good pick considering the impact player rule, he can bowl 4 overs upfront and get replaced by an impact player.



Most wickets in powerplay in the IPL:
• Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 54
• Sandeep Sharma - 53
Good pick considering the impact player rule, he can bowl 4 overs upfront and get replaced by an impact player.
#IPL2023

Sandeep Sharma has had a great record in the IPL, having played 104 games and picking up 114 wickets at an economy rate of 7.77. Moreover, it has been his exploits with the new ball that have earned him the reputation of being a reliable bowler.

Out of his 114 wickets, Sharma has picked up a whopping 53 in the powerplay, which is the second-most in IPL history and just one behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This is an indication that he could be more than handy with the new ball for the Rajasthan Royals. They can also make him bowl four overs on the trot upfront and then replace him with the impact player.

#2 New ball partnership with Trent Boult

ADHRIT PANDEY @VidhiPa97138320 Sandeep Sharma in RR 🥶

Boult + sandeep with the new ball

Wow !!! Sandeep Sharma in RR 🥶Boult + sandeep with the new ball Wow !!!

Prasidh Krishna played a crucial role with the new ball from one end and that helped Kiwi star Trent Boult create pressure and pick up early wickets from the other end. In Sandeep Sharma, Boult will have another bowler who loves bowling with the new ball.

If conditions offer enough swing and seam movement, the first four overs upfront could be really tricky for the opposition as both Sharma and Boult won't compromise on accuracy. While both may not have the 'express' pace, they can make the new ball talk and can hunt for wickets as a pair.

#1 Been there, done that in the IPL

Arguably the most important factor for Rajasthan Royals with respect to Sandeep Sharma is his experience of having done well in the IPL before. An injury to a crucial player like Prasidh Krishna had the potential to derail the Royals' campaign even before it started. However, they have managed to find an experienced replacement in Sharma.

There were very few good Indian bowlers available, and arguably none were as experienced as the one they selected. If Sharma is able to strike form from the get-go, he will hit the ground running and provide RR with some much-needed momentum early in the tournament.

