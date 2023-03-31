3 reasons why Sandeep Warrier replacing Jasprit Bumrah at MI for IPL 2023 is the right move

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will miss the services of their main bowler Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023 as the pacer is down with a back injury. The 29-year-old has played 120 games in the league, picking up 145 wickets in the process. He has played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians' sensational run in the last few editions of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have taken considerable time to take a call on Bumrah's replacement, understandably so, as Bumrah's quality cannot be replaced easily. However, they have finally zeroed in on Sandeep Warrier, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

Here, we look at 3 reasons why Warrier is the right man to replace Bumrah for MI in IPL 2023.

#1 Loads of experience

Warrier, who will turn 32 in a week's time, has truckloads of experience at the domestic level, having been around the scene for a while now. Since making his domestic debut in 2012, Warrier has featured in 66 first-class, 69 List-A and 68 T20 matches.

Warrier has picked up 362 wickets across formats and also has prior IPL experience. He has played five games in the IPL in which he picked up two wickets.

#2 Has played for India

Warrier has also represented India in a T20 against Sri Lanka back in 2021 when a second-string side was chosen to tour the island nation. He bowled pretty well on that occasion, but couldn't get a wicket. Even if it's just one game, the experience of playing at the highest level will help Warrier put up a better showing in the IPL this time around.

#3 Recent form

Warrier, who now represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic arena, has been in pretty good form recently. He has been a wicket-taking option for the side, having picked up a wicket in each of his last 16 appearances.

On occasions when he hasn't picked up wickets, he has kept things tight as we saw in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he picked up only three wickets but maintained an economy rate of less than six.

