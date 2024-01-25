3 reasons why Shubman Gill can score big vs England

Shubman Gill is one of the best batters among the new generation of cricketers and made his international debut in the last five years. Currently ranked number one in the ODI batting rankings, Gill is yet to stamp his authority in the other two formats of the game.

The newly-appointed Gujarat Titans captain has an average in excess of 60 and a strike rate in excess of 100 in ODIs. However, his Test average is just a shade above 30. In T20Is, players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been better than Gill recently.

Now batting at number three in Test cricket, Gill will be keen on taking his Test performances to another level. The series against England will be a brilliant opportunity for him to do so, as the Indian red ball team is undergoing a transition phase.

Shubman Gill himself believes that 2024 is going to be his breakthrough year in the longest form of the game. He told Jio Cinema on Day 1 of the first Test in Hyderabad on January 25:

“I like batting at three. I hope I'd be there for a long time. We are used to playing in these wickets and these conditions. "It's about trusting your defense and then to be able to pounce on the opportunity that you get to score runs. Last year was a breakthrough year for me in white-ball. This year, I believe, is going to be a breakthrough year for me in red-ball.”

He added:

“Generally when you are opening, you are more used to going straightaway. It's all about how calm you can be and how much assessment you can do while you are out there, and I got that quite a few times to do. In the first Test match (in West Indies), both Yashasvi and Rohit bhai both scored a century. I sat there for about 50-60 overs. If I sit out for 50-60 overs today, I would be happy.”

Shubman Gill is currently batting at 14 at stumps on Day 1. England batted first and scored 246, with Ben Stokes top scoring with 70 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel were all among the wickets.

India got off to a solid start, courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is unbeaten on 76 off just 70 balls. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Jack Leach on 24. The hosts have scored 119 for the loss of one wicket and are in firm control of the first Test.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why Shubman Gill can score big against England:

#1 Shubman Gill is a technically gifted batter

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill has been very impressive in ODIs and in the IPL. However, unlike a lot of new-generation batters, his batting revolves around having a solid technique. He is a very good boundary scorer, but he relies on touch and timing instead of raw power.

Hence, he should be able to translate his skills from the shorter formats of the game to Test cricket. The 24-year-old has drawn comparisons to his idol, Virat Kohli, because of his style of play. In Kohli's absence in the first couple of Tests, Gill has a great platform to showcase his skills.

#2 New lease of life at number three

As India have seemingly moved on from the era of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket, there is a huge gap at number three and number five.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have been entrusted with the responsibility to replace the two modern greats of red ball cricket for India, primarily due to their exploits in ODI cricket.

As there are not many quality alternatives, Shubman Gill and Iyer (especially Gill) will be given a long rope in Test cricket. This will allow Gill to play without pressure and could see him score a healthy amount of runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

#3 Home series against a relatively weak bowling attack

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill's home and away record in Test cricket has been almost identical in terms of average. However, this will be his first home Test series after moving to his new number three role permanently in the middle of last year.

England are not as potent of a bowling attack as they were a few years ago, when Stuart Broad and James Anderson used to dominate the opposition batters. Broad has now retired, and Anderson will not be playing all Test matches at the age of 41.

Mark Wood and Jack Leach are the two senior bowlers in the playing XI for the first Test in Hyderabad. Rehan Ahmed is one-Test old, and Tom Hartley is making his Test debut. Hence, it is quite likely that Shubman Gill will score big in the Test series against England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App