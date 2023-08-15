3 reasons why South Africa should pick Dewald Brevis for 2023 World Cup

Young sensation Dewald Brevis has received his maiden call-up to the ODI and T20I squads of South Africa as they prepare to host Australia just a few weeks before the ODI World Cup.

When Brevis took the U19 World Cup by storm last year, a lot was spoken about him being the next big thing in South African cricket. While he has had to wait a bit after that for his maiden call-up, the youngster has already shown that he has what it takes to become an absolute superstar.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Dewald Brevis should be picked in South Africa's ODI World Cup squad:

#3 Quality backup

South Africa have a very strong top six and looks pretty settled. Temba Bavuma would open the batting with Quinton De Kock and then the middle order of Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller can give them a lot of solidity.

However, in case there's an injury to any one of them, Dewald Brevis could be more than handy. There's no doubt about his quality as a batter and he has shown that he is also versatile enough to fit in at any position. With some senior batters rested for the Australia series, Brevis has a chance to show exactly what he is capable of.

#2 Brings that X-factor

Dewald Brevis certainly has the ability to turn a game on its head. Perhaps this is why he is known as 'Baby AB' after the great AB de Villiers. He plays fearlessly and that's arguably something that keeps him in good stead.

South Africa could use Brevis as a surprise element and catch their opponents off-guard. On a big stage like a World Cup, the fact that he has no excess baggage of past failures could work in the Proteas' favor.

#1 Experience in Indian conditions

Arguably one of the biggest factors for considering Dewald Brevis in the World Cup squad would be the fact that he has played in Indian conditions before. Having already been a part of Mumbai Indians for two seasons of the IPL, Brevis has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some quality players.

The youngster has also shown that he is equally capable against spin and pace and doesn't shy away from taking down the opposition bowlers. South Africa took a similar punt on an uncapped Imran Tahir in the 2011 World Cup and that worked out really well. They could consider Brevis as an option, at least in the backups in Indian conditions.