3 reasons why SRH must make Washington Sundar their captain for IPL 2023 

Washington Sundar is one of the finest young cricketers in India. He has shown potential in all formats of the game. He was one of the heroes in India's famous Test win against Australia at the Gabba in January 2021.

In T20 cricket, Sundar is an excellent defensive bowler who has a knack for picking up important wickets. His Indian Premier League (IPL) record speaks for itself - 33 wickets in 51 matches at an economy rate of just 7.23.

In this article, we explore 3 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) must make the young Tamil Nadu cricketer their captain for IPL 2023.

#1. It is a safe bet to make an Indian player captain an IPL franchise

Very few overseas captains have succeeded in the league - David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne are the only ones to have won the tournament. It becomes a tricky scenario if the captain himself underperforms. Aiden Markram would otherwise be a contender, given that he has led South Africa to a U-19 World Cup win,

Although Washington Sundar is just 23, he is the most capped IPL player in the current SRH squad after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While the Indian pacer himself might not be a bad option for the Men in Orange, it is not a forward-thinking move.

The IPL franchise must invest in the future and give the spin-bowling all-rounder a chance to lead the team. He will have the guidance of Brian Lara and some of the best T20 players on the circuit.

#2. It can motivate Washington Sundar to enhance his game

Leadership either burdens athletes or gives them the extra motivation to drive their team by leading from the front. This tends to differentiate a great leader from an average one. If Washington Sundar becomes the captain of SRH, he might utilize himself in a better way.

He can choose to bat in a position that is a good fit for himself and the team. As a bowler, he will challenge himself to bowl in tougher match situations. He will have bad days too, but the learning curve will be immense. The experience of leading a team will make him a much more rounded cricketer.

Having a good relationship with the coach is one of the most essential aspects for a captain, and Brian Lara and Washington Sundar are on good terms. The former West Indian great rates the young talent very highly.

#3. Washington Sundar is a smart and multi-dimensional cricketer

Washington Sundar is rated highly by cricket experts. He is a good off-spinner with very handy batting potential and is also an impeccable fielder.

From his bowling tactics, it's pretty clear that he's not just an ordinary off-spinner. He puts in a lot of thought while bowling - speaking to the captain for field placements, bowling accurate lines and lengths, and targeting the right matchups.

