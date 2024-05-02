3 reasons why SRH must pick Glenn Phillips for IPL 2024 clash vs RR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday (May 2).

Coming into this game, SRH are fifth in the table with five victories in nine games. In their last outing, the Hyderabad-based franchise sustained a shattering 78-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They were bundled out for a meager 134 in response to CSK's mammoth total of 212.

On the other hand, the Royals are the table-toppers with eight wins in nine appearances. RR will be confident after chasing down 197 in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sandeep Sharma took two wickets while Sanju Samson (71*) and Dhruv Jurel (52*) also contributed to the win.

For SRH, the problems have been a plenty with back-to-back losses against CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In both games, the bowling unit conceded 200+ runs and the batting unit failed to be potent enough with their performances.

In a bid to return to winning ways, the team management might ponder including Glenn Phillips in the XI. The current overseas players for SRH are Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and skipper Pat Cummins.

The Kiwi star can make a case for himself in the place of Markram, who has been struggling of late.

Interestingly, Phillips smoked 25 off 7 against RR last year and helped SRH win a thriller. On that note, let's take a look at why the SunRisers should opt for the Black Caps star in the clash against the Royals.

#1 All-round talent

Glenn Phillips is a talented all-rounder, who is a gun fielder and can keep wickets as well. In a recent Test match between New Zealand and Australia, Phillips completed a five-wicket haul, taking the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey.

The ability to dismiss these batters is no small feat, that too in a Test match, which speaks volumes of Phillips' skills with the ball. Furthermore, Phillips holds an average of 30+ across all formats, which demonstrates his ability to score runs irrespective of the conditions.

Likewise, the 27-year-old can be helpful for SRH to contain runs in the middle-overs and also secure breakthroughs.

#2 Glenn Phillips is a credible batter at No. 4

The 27-year-old has batted predominantly at No. 4 in T20Is. In 39 innings, Phillips has amassed over 1,200 runs at a prolific average of 37.72, with a top score of 108 coming against West Indies in 2020.

Earlier this year, he returned with knocks of 42 and 40* in the Australia series and was New Zealand's top contributor in both games. With that kind of form, the talented batter needs game time to prove his worth in the cash-rich league.

Phillips can replace Markram in the side, who has been inconsistent in this season. The Protea batter has scored 199 runs in nine games at an average of 28.43.

#3 Can make a strong impact

In 230 T20s, Glenn Phillips has slammed over 6,000 runs at an expensive strike rate of 141.18, with five centuries and 40 fifties to his name. Coming at No. 5 against Pakistan in January 2024, Phillips scored 70* off 52 to help the Black Caps seal the chase of 159.

Moreover, if the SunRisers do not lose enough wickets, the team management can opt for Phillips to come in the slog overs and provide a strong finish.

This would work if Aiden Markram is in the XI and Phillips comes in as an impact player in the first half of the game. Then, Phillips can take part in the second half and contribute with the ball as well.

