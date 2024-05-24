3 reasons why SRH should play Umran Malik in their 11 vs RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik has played just a solitary game in the IPL 2024 season. That game was against the Mumbai Indians, where he bowled just one over and conceded 15 runs.

While Umran has been in the impact substitute list almost throughout the season, SRH have either favored the likes of Jaydev Unadkat or have been forced to use the extra batter in Sanvir Singh in case of a collapse.

After a drubbing at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad, Pat Cummins and his men will know that another slip-up will see them out of the IPL 2024 title contention.

Ahead of Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), here are three reasons why SRH should trust Umran Malik and get him straight into their playing XI:

#3 The X-factor

Umran Malik has fallen out of favor for the SunRisers in their past two seasons. Last year, he picked up just five wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 10.85 and with just one game this season, the faith in him seems to be at an all-time low.

However, one shouldn't forget that Umran is the same bowler who scalped 22 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022 and broke into the Indian team. He is someone who thrives on confidence and Pat Cummins would know being a fast bowler just how to get the best out of the youngster.

#2 Adding Umran Malik helps SRH's overseas combination

There has been a lot of talk about whether SRH should get Glenn Phillips into their middle order, especially before such a big knockout game. For a team that has pledged to have an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, Phillips just seems to be the ideal player to fit in that middle order and give Heinrich Klaasen more freedom to explode.

SRH have tried Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, but the youngster hasn't quite made an impact. Having already lost faith in Mayank Markande, SRH could have Umran Malik in place of Viyaskanth and then open up an overseas option to get Glenn Phillips in.

#1 RR and the Chepauk factor

The Rajasthan Royals will already be without the services of Jos Buttler and they have shown vulnerability at the top due to it of late. The onus thus lies on the Indian trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag to get them to a competitive total.

The Eliminator showed that it is possible to cause a few jitters in the RR camp and that's where Umran Malik comes into the picture. Umran has the ability to ruffle a few feathers in the RR batting line-up, given his express pace and ability to be the enforcer for SRH.

The Chepauk this season has also seen pacers be more effective than spinners and CSK's pacers took full advantage of the same for their home games. Akash Madhwal had taken sensational figures of 5/5 for Mumbai Indians on the same ground last year during the Eliminator and SRH will hope to see Umran make a similar impact for them.

