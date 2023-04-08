3 reasons why SRH is struggling despite having a great team in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad were extremely tactical at the IPL auction as they assembled a formidable squad. Before the season started, SRH were also deemed favorites by a number of cricket pundits. However, as has been the case for a number of years now, SRH have got off to the worst possible start this season as well.

They were brushed aside by Rajasthan Royals in the first game and then went down to the Lucknow Super Giants in their latest outing. New captain Aiden Markram has to quickly get his side back on track and look at reasons behind these performances.

Here, we take a look at three possible reasons why SRH is struggling despite having a great squad:

#3 Lack of clarity in roles

Rahul Tripathi should open the innings with Mayank Agarwal

Although SRH secured quality picks in the acution, they have a whole host of right-handers in their squad. They released Nicholas Pooran ahead of the season, and dropped Abhishek Sharma from the XI against LSG. This has given opposition sides plenty of holes to pick from.

Against Lucknow, SRH's right-handers struggled against the ball turning away from them as Krunal Pandya and Amit Mishra spun a web around them. They will quickly need to address this fact and possibly use Washington Sundar as a floater to mix things up going forward.

#2 Impact player

Heinrich Klaasen offers a lot of explosive depth

SRH became the second team this season to include three overseas players, namely Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, and Adil Rashid in their side. The team also has a range of Impact Player options, including Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, as well as Indian players Mayank Markande and Mayank Dagar.

However, the loss of early wickets created a stir in the side as Heinrich Klaasen padded up till the 18th over but was not utilized. Ultimately, Farooqi was used as an impact player, but SRH could have used one of the spinners, Mayank Markande or Mayank Dagar, due to the slowness of the surface.

There seems to be a lack of backup options and Aiden Markram needs to quickly take control of this ship and lead this side out of this initial stutter.

#1 Inhibition at the top

Harry Brook comes with a lot of experience to take on bowling attacks

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook - there is enough firepower in the ranks, but these players are yet to get going. Sunrisers preferred to open with Anmolpreet Singh and dropping Sharma against LSG.

They could revisit this tactic and give Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal the freedom to go after the bowlers from the word go.

In Brook and Markram, they have depth and quality in the middle order and hence, the openers should not take a back step. Washington Sundar has come along as a batter and he should be utilized far better in the games to come. Abdul Samad has hit form and he could be the designated finisher for the side.

