3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav's return is a big boost for MI in IPL 2024

To say that Mumbai Indians (MI) desperately missed the services of Suryakumar Yadav in their first three games of IPL 2024 would be an understatement. The star cricketer is the No.1-ranked T20I batter in the world and would elevate any T20 side he walks into.

Suryakumar injured his ankle when he led India in the third T20I of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg in December. Moreover, he had to undergo another surgery as he was diagnosed with Sports Hernia. This pushed his comeback even further, and MI have felt the void with three defeats in as many games this season.

On that note, here are three reasons why Suryakumar Yadav's return might be just what the Mumbai Indians need to turn their fortunes around in IPL 2024:

#3 Spectacular IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav had come into IPL 2023 completely out of form following the dreaded ODI series against Australia where he failed to score a single run. However, it proved to be the most prolific season for SKY as he scored 605 runs in 16 games at a mind-blowing strike rate of 181.14.

The 33-year-old scored five half-centuries and a sensational hundred against the Gujarat Titans (GT). It's not just his explosive ability but also his consistency that helped Mumbai go all the way to Qualifier 2 despite having massive holes in their bowling attack.

#2 MI's middle order needs Suryakumar Yadav's experience

Mumbai Indians have shuffled their batting order a lot in their first three games and that's probably been because of the void created by SKY's absence. Young Naman Dhir has been trusted at No.3, but the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and even skipper Hardik Pandya have floated up and down the batting order.

MI desperately need a sense of calm and assurance, and Suryakumar Yadav is capable of providing just that in the middle-order, possibly even at No.3. His mere presence would take a lot of the burden off the shoulders of the youngsters and give seniors like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya some respite.

#1 SKY's X-factor

Very few players can match Suryakumar Yadav's output in T20 cricket because of his ability to get going from ball one and almost single-handedly change the complexion of a game.

There have been several instances where Suryakumar has been the difference between the sides and has given MI that cutting edge in close games. The wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and GT last season are great examples of the same.

Mumbai have little credit left in the bank in terms of the number of losses they can afford, having already lost three on the bounce. But Suryakumar Yadav is more than capable of hitting the ground running, and that's exactly what Hardik and Co. would be hoping for.