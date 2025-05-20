3 reasons why Urvil Patel must open the batting for CSK in IPL 2025 match vs RR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have much to play for in their penultimate IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Delhi on Tuesday, May 20, despite being eliminated from the playoff race.

Apart from trying to avoid a bottom-placed finish for the first time in their IPL history, CSK will also look to build a solid core for next season. Central to those plans will be figuring out if 26-year-old Urvil Patel is one for the future and his ideal fit.

The wicketkeeper batter replaced fellow gloveman Vansh Bedi for his base price of ₹30 Lakh after the latter sustained a season-ending injury. Urvil instantly found a place in the CSK XI at the top of the order at No.3 and scored a blistering 13-ball 31 in their two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yet, CSK might be better off opening the batting with Urvil Patel in their upcoming clash against RR, and here are three reasons why.

# 1 Urvil Patel is in red-hot form as a T20 opener

Urvil Patel has been in sublime form as an opener in T20s, evidenced by his heroics in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Playing for Gujarat, the youngster lit up the tournament as an opener with 315 runs at an average of almost 79 and a strike rate of 229.92 in six matches.

Furthermore, Urvil showcased his ability to go big with two centuries in his six innings, including the second-fastest T20 century off 28 deliveries against Tripura.

CSK have struggled to find their ideal opening combination throughout the season, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Shaik Rasheed making no impression at the top. Considering Urvil's incredible form at the top, CSK must open the batting with him and the in-form Ayush Mhatre in the RR encounter.

The form and numbers aside, the franchise must also do right by an IPL rookie, who is just one match old, by batting him at his most comfortable and productive position.

# 2 Urvil Patel - The ideal tonic to CSK's biggest weakness

CSK have struggled with the bat, ball, and field in their IPL 2025 season from hell. Yet, powerplay batting has been the biggest concern with the side's six-hitting prowess being laughably behind the other teams in the competition.

The five-time champions are last among the ten teams in sixes in IPL 2025 with only 79 in 12 innings. For context, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are first on the list with 134 sixes in 13 games - a massive 55 ahead of CSK.

The issue gets further compounded in the powerplay with CSK considerably behind the other teams in clearing the boundary in the first six overs. Urvil Patel should be the ideal tonic to resolve this debacle, thanks to his ability to strike maximums at will.

Despite playing only six matches in the 2024-24 SMAT, the 26-year-old struck the most sixes with 29, averaging almost five maximums per innings. The talented right-hander instantly showcased the same with four sixes in his 11-ball stay in his CSK debut against KKR.

# 3 Urvil Patel's early impetus addresses a common issue with CSK's middle-order

As experienced as CSK's middle and lower middle order may be, they have a common weakness that often rears its ugly head at the most ungainly moments in a game.

From Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and MS Dhoni, each one requires a certain number of deliveries to get themselves set before letting loose. Opening with Urvil Patel mitigates the issue to a large extent, should he come good in the powerplay.

CSK's last outing against KKR was a prime example of just that. Chasing a daunting 180 for victory, CSK were reduced to 60/5 in 5.2 overs and looked to be heading towards another defeat. Nevertheless, the excellent run-rate allowed Brevis, Dube, and Dhoni to build their innings slowly, with the latter two finishing at underwhelming strike rates of 112.50 and 94.44 in a combined 58 deliveries.

It did not prevent CSK from winning relatively comfortably in 19.4 overs, thanks to Urvil propelling the side way ahead of the required rate with his 31 at 281.81 strike rate. While he batted at No.3 in the game, it was as good as opening with CSK losing their first wicket off the second ball of their run-chase.

Even Brevis' 25-ball 52 was built off a slow start in the initial stages of his innings, thanks to the time allowed by Urvil's powerplay onslaught.

