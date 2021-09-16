3 reasons why Virat Kohli stepping down after the T20 World Cup is the right move

Virat Kohli sent the Indian cricketing fraternity into shockwaves earlier today by announcing that he'll step down as T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE next month.

Kohli has never captained in a T20 World Cup before, with the upcoming edition all set to be his first and last assignment at the helm. The pressure has been building on the Indian skipper due to a couple of disappointing losses in ICC tournaments, and he has cited workload management as the reason behind his decision.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," Kohli insisted.

Here are three reasons why Virat Kohli stepping down as T20I captain is the right move.

#3 Virat Kohli will be able to reduce his workload

India v England - 5th T20 International

Virat Kohli has already explicitly stated that he has made this decision to manage his workload, which is completely understandable. He has been part of the side across formats for almost a decade now, and despite his superhuman fitness levels, he has been in an extremely demanding role.

Stepping down from captaincy will not only reduce his responsibilities but also help him sit out a few T20I series, which seem to serve no real purpose. The Test format has the World Test Championship and the ODI format has the Cricket World Cup Super League, but T20Is appear to be slightly meaningless right now.

Kohli could pick and choose which series he wants to play while ensuring that he gets sufficient periods of downtime. This could greatly improve his performances across formats as well.

#2 India have capable replacements

New Zealand v India - International T20 Game 1

Even though Virat Kohli will be missed as captain, India should be able to manage without him. Rohit Sharma is the prime candidate to take over, with other Indian Premier League captains like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also part of the national setup.

Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to five titles, and his captaincy credentials don't require any introduction. While Rahul skippers the Punjab Kings and was appointed the Indian vice-captain when Rohit was incapacitated a while ago, Iyer and Pant have led the Delhi Capitals and have long been talked about as potential international captains.

India have plenty of capable captains, and it also must be noted that Virat Kohli will be able to provide valuable tactical inputs even if he isn't at the helm. The Men in Blue could even welcome a change in leadership since several replacements are waiting in the wings.

#1 Virat Kohli can focus on his batting

India v England - 2nd T20 International

Virat Kohli is in form and is still probably the best all-format batsman in the world. But the 32-year-old has hit a rough patch over the last two years, and despite crossing the 50-run mark plenty of times, he isn't the batsman he once was.

Stepping down from T20I captaincy would help Virat Kohli focus exclusively on his batting, even if only in one format. And the periods of rest he gets could help him iron out any minor technical flaws and give him the mental break he needs to take his game to the next level.

Leadership has often elevated Kohli's performances, but if he feels he could contribute more to the team without the tag next to his name, his decision must be respected. It seems like a well thought-out move, and it also seems like the right move.

Edited by Sai Krishna