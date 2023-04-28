3 reasons why Washington Sundar's absence is a big blow to SRH in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. The franchise is yet to announce a replacement for the off-spinner.

Sundar took three wickets in seven matches at an average of 48.67 and an economy rate of 8.26. He also scored 60 runs in five innings at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100. While these numbers aren't the most impressive, he adds value to a T20 team in two domains.

His bowling can be very effective but his batting too can help a team out. In this article, we take a look at 3 reasons why Sundar's absence will affect his team adversely.

#1 Batting depth

SRH assembled one of the most destructive batting lineups on paper at the IPL auction in December 2022. They seemed to have covered all bases after having released former skipper Kane Williamson.

However, their batting lineup has failed to deliver in IPL 2023. Their highest run-getter has been Mayank Agarwal, who has scored only 164 runs at a poor strike rate of 111.

The lack of Sundar will put even more pressure on the top-order batters. If the batting lineup is not that deep, it will naturally put more responsibility on the rest of the batters to bat deep.

#2 Lack of quality spinners

Mayank Markande has been good for SRH [Image: IPL]

SRH spinners have been among the least wicket-taking bowlers in the competition. Their spinners have taken 13 wickets in seven matches - only PBKS have less (7).

Mayank Markande has been the only spinner to have performed well - 8 wickets at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 6.70.

If they are to play Adil Rashid on spin-friendly wickets, they may have to drop an overseas player.

#3 Replacements not as good

Spin-bowling all-rounders are not that difficult to find in India, and top-quality ones are already a part of various IPL teams. Even if SRH manage to scout a decent replacement at the domestic level for Sundar, it will still not be the same as having an international quality player.

Washington is a top-notch defensive spinner in the T20 format. He can bowl in the powerplay as well as the middle overs. The left-hander has also improved his power-hitting abilities since the last season.

