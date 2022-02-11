3 reasons why West Indies players may not make a splash at the IPL 2022 mega-auction 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction is less than 24 hours away and the excitement is at an all-time high. The much-awaited event will be a two-day affair, set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, the BCCI released a list of 590 players that will go under the hammer. Of the finalized list, 370 are Indians and the remaining 220 are overseas players. Of the 220 international players, 34 West Indies players will have their names called out at the auction.

Since the inception of the IPL, players from the West Indies have been a huge part of the cash-rich league and have lit up the tournament on numerous occasions. The Caribbean side, which has won a record two T20 World Cup titles, has provided the league with some of its biggest icons including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

However, with their golden generation moving on, the Men in Maroon have struggled in the recent past. Although they defeated the second-string English side in a thrilling 3-2 T20I series, their listless performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 was proof that they aren't the same force that they once used to be.

There may be a wealth of talent coming through the ranks. However, despite representing the Windies in T20Is, several players have not received interest from IPL franchises.

On that note, let's look at three arguments as to why West Indian players may not garner much interest at the mega-auction.

#1. A lack of proven performers in the IPL

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Prior to the mega auction, three West Indians were retained by the IPL franchises. While Kolkata Knight Riders retained Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, Mumbai Indians named Keiron Pollard as their fourth retention pick.

Apart from these three players who will not be part of the mega-auction, IPL legend Chris Gayle also decided to opt-out of the IPL 2022 auction.

This leaves only Dwayne Bravo, who has showcased his mettle consistently in the marquee league, among the 34 West Indies players. Considering Bravo's age, even he isn't touted to be a high-priced buy at the mega auction.

With only 12 of the 34 registered West Indians having previously competed in the IPL, several Caribbean players are unlikely to receive even a single bid from any franchise.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who do you think will fetch the highest bid? 🤔



#IPL Here are the West Indies players who have featured in the player auction list and will go under the hammer in the two-day IPL mega auction.Who do you think will fetch the highest bid? 🤔 #IPL 2022 Here are the West Indies players who have featured in the player auction list and will go under the hammer in the two-day IPL mega auction.Who do you think will fetch the highest bid? 🤔#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/vsXOhLCel9

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are great talents but haven't had that breakout season as of yet. This might reduce their prices at the auction as well.

The West Indies have the second-largest contingent of overseas players to go under the hammer, behind Australia (47). However, with only a few players having IPL experience, West Indies players are unlikely to cause a stir in the upcoming mega auction.

#2. Poor showing in the ongoing ODI series against India

West Indies have lost the ongoing ODI series against India.

The limited-overs series against India provided the perfect platform for West Indies players to showcase their abilities and entice IPL franchises to target them.

West Indies, however, have struggled so far. It would be an understatement to say that they have been poor in the ongoing ODI series. Having lost the three-match series after losing the first two encounters, West Indies haven't performed at a quality level.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket #INDvWI Series lost, but the boys go again on Friday in the final ODI with the opportunity to gain some World Cup qualification points. #MenInMaroon Series lost, but the boys go again on Friday in the final ODI with the opportunity to gain some World Cup qualification points. #MenInMaroon #INDvWI https://t.co/Ah8U8XAnzt

Though there have been moments of brilliance from the Caribbean pacers, their batting unit has failed to click in either of the games. The likes of Shai Hope, Brandon King and Sharmarh Brooks had an opportunity to display their talent to the Indian franchises but have failed to do so.

Even spinners like Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen haven't made any significant contributions to the side.

#3. The lost Caribbean charm

West Indies players celebrating following their 2012 T20 World Cup triumph

West Indies, the only team to lift two World T20 titles, popularized 20-overs cricket and made it a world success. With their Caribbean flair and charisma, the Men in Maroon captured every cricketing heart following their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

T20 cricket was made for the Windies. It was a celebration of their culture and life. They embraced it and lived by it. With the likes of Gayle, Russell, Narine, Bravo, Darren Sammy and DJ Smith among many others, West Indies had some world-beaters in their ranks.

Many leagues around the world, including the IPL, have attracted destructive West Indian players.

Wisden @WisdenCricket

2014: Semi-finalists

2016: Champions

2021: Super 12s



West Indies, the reigning champions and the only multiple-time winners of the men's T20 World Cup, are now out of this year's tournament.



#T20WorldCup 2012: Champions2014: Semi-finalists2016: Champions2021: Super 12sWest Indies, the reigning champions and the only multiple-time winners of the men's T20 World Cup, are now out of this year's tournament. 2012: Champions2014: Semi-finalists2016: Champions2021: Super 12sWest Indies, the reigning champions and the only multiple-time winners of the men's T20 World Cup, are now out of this year's tournament.#T20WorldCup https://t.co/FYAOHTJWBb

However, who could have imagined that in a few years' time, the same nation would be reeling at 10th position of the ICC T20I rankings. The side is currently in a rebuilding phase, with several relatively new faces in the setup.

With some of the Windies players from the golden era of T20 cricket moving on, IPL teams are expected to hunt for proven talents elsewhere.

