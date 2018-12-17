3 Reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't won the IPL so far

The two greats have not been able to help RCB get them their maiden IPL title.

RCB is an IPL team that has possessed one of the biggest fan bases due to some of the best players of the modern era including the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra etc. to name a few.

However, the team is yet to win an IPL title which has been the biggest worry for them. They remain one of the three permanent IPL teams in this tally, the other two being the Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

Every year, the fans expect that the team will have their best chance this year, but the case has not been like that. They have produced quite disappointing performances every year which is not expected from a team as strong as that.

Take the example of last year only, when everyone expected RCB to win, thinking that it has got the best batsmen in Virat, ABD, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum as well as the best bowling lineup in the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sunder, Yuzuvendra Chahal, and Tim Southee. But the team finished sixth on the points table, with six wins and eight losses. All the expected performers had failed to deliver.

Their best performances remain their qualification for IPL finals in the year 2009, 2011 and 2016, but they have not won any of them. Their performance declined even more after a magnificent campaign in 2016.

But the story behind RCB not being able to win the title is a lot bigger than that. Here are a few possible reasons which have prevented them from winning the IPL title.

