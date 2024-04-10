3 recent controversial reports about Chandrakant Pandit's coaching style

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit has been receiving criticism from the cricket fraternity after recent revelations by some players on his coaching style.

Pandit has been successful on the work front, as he coached the Vidarbha team to consecutive Ranji Trophy title victories in 2018 and 2019. Under his tutelage, Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2022 season.

As a result, the 62-year-old was recruited by KKR in 2023. However, the team could only secure six wins in 14 games and finished seventh in the points table. So far in the 2024 season, the Knight Riders have secured three victories in four appearances.

On that note, let's take a look at the three recent controversial reports, which have put Chandrakant Pandit in the limelight again.

1) Tiff with Ashutosh Sharma

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma has played terrific knocks of 31 off 17 and 33* off 15 in his last two appearances.

Sharma began his domestic cricket career with Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 season. While he tried to cement his place in the playing XI, Pandit was handed the coaching role of MP in 2020. After Pandit joined the team, Sharma didn't get any further opportunities in any format.

He was left out of the side despite slamming his highest-ever T20 score of 84 off 51 balls in his last T20 game for MP in November 2019 against Puducherry. Thus, he decided to opt out of the setup.

Nevertheless, a job offer from Railways ended his three-year absence from domestic cricket. Ashutosh Sharma started representing Railways in the 2023 season across all formats and made his first-class debut.

Last year, the 25-year-old slammed a half-century off 11 balls and broke Yuvraj Singh's record for fastest fifty by an Indian in T20s. As a result, he was bought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 auction.

Here's what Ashutosh said in a media interaction after scoring a match-winning 31 against Gujarat Titans:

“I scored 84 runs in my last innings for MP against Pondicheery. But Mr. Pandit had his ways of functioning. He didn’t want me in the squad for any format. It was a tough moment for me.

“It was heartbreaking to see what was happening to me. My childhood coach, Bhupen Chauhan, backed me, but he passed away last season before I started playing for the Railways. He knew I would return.”

2) Forced Gaurav Yadav to leave Madhya Pradesh

Gaurav Yadav made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2012. However, he came into the limelight after emerging as second-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20, picking up 23 wickets in nine games.

However, according to Yadav, he moved to Puducherry after Chandrakant Pandit removed him from the white-ball setup. In the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, the veteran pacer was sensational to pick up 41 wickets in 11 games and emerge as the second-highest taker.

Here's what Yadav told News 18 on Chandrakant Pandit:

"Mera sahi nahi chal raha tha coach se to maine decision le liya idhar aane ka. (Things were not going well between me and the coach, so I took the decision to come here.) I was the highest-wicket taker in Vijay Hazare for MP before Chandu sir came. Sir completely removed me from white-ball set-up."

3) Chandrakant Pandit is a 'militant type of coach' - David Wiese

A few weeks ago, all-rounder David Wiese termed Pandit a militant type of coach because of his habit of wanting strict discipline from his players. It is evident that Wiese was a part of the KKR setup last year, but could not feature in any of the games. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, he was released.

According to Wiese, KKR had a 'tough changing room' last year, as the overseas players were unhappy with Pandit's coaching style.

"He (Chandrakant) is known in India as a fairly militant type of coach, a strict disciplinarian," Wiese said on Hitman for Hire podcast. "The overseas guys who've played all over the world don't need someone coming in and telling them how to behave what to wear and what to do. I was chill with it, but there were players more stubborn than me."