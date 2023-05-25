3 records that Akash Madhwal broke during his marvelous spell of 5/5 vs LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator 

Mumbai Indians (MI) put in a commanding performance on Wednesday, trouncing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. With the win, they are now slated to meet the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Much credit for MI's comprehensive win goes to pacer Akash Madhwal, who brought his A-game in the most important game of his career so far.

Madhwal has been impressive in the handful of opportunities he has got, but his display against LSG proved why he is one of the finds of the season.

After MI set a challenging 183-run target for LSG, Madhwal started MI's defense with a bang when he dismissed Prerak Mankad in his first over. However, Rohit Sharma then held Madhwal back for the middle and death overs.

While Chris Jordan took Kyle Mayers' wicket in the fourth over, Marcus Stoinis looked to take the game away from Mumbai. Stoinis added 46 runs with captain Krunal Pandya.

However, after Piyush Chawla took Pandya's wicket, Sharma brought Madhwal back and the pacer didn't disappoint.

The 29-year-old bowled three dot balls to Ayush Badoni before bamboozling him with a skiddy delivery. Madhwal then sent shivers down the LSG camp on the next ball when he dismissed Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck.

Madhwal was 3/3 after his first two overs. He then bowled the 15th and 17th overs to finish off the game. Ravi Bishnoi holed out at long-on before the right-armer toppled Mohsin Khan's off-stump to complete his fifer.

The MI pacer ended up with spectacular figures of 5/5 from 3.3 overs.

Here are three significant records that Akash Madhwal broke during the Eliminator match between LSG and MI:

#3 First-ever to take a 5-wicket haul in IPL playoff or knockout game

Akash Madhwal celebrating Prerak Mankad's dismissal [IPLT20]

Akash Madhwal's spell for Mumbai against Lucknow in the Eliminator was the first-ever instance of a bowler taking a five-for in an IPL playoff or knockout game.

While there have been 10 bowlers who have taken a four-wicket haul in an IPL playoff match, none of them ever managed to complete a fifer. Madhwal is the first bowler to do so.

#2 Joint-best figures by an Indian in IPL history

Akash Madhwal [IPLT20]

Akash Madhwal scripted himself into the record books by delivering the joint-best figures for an Indian in IPL history.

Madhwal replicated Anil Kumble's memorable 5/5, which he took against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during IPL 2009.

For over 14 years, Kumble's record remained untouched by an Indian bowler. However, Madhwal's historic spell now has him sitting alongside the Indian cricket great.

Madhwal's 5/5 is also the best-ever spell by an Indian playing for the Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah's 5/10 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was the previous best.

#1 Best bowling figures by an uncapped player in IPL history

Another significant record that Madhwal broke on Wednesday was that of bowling the best-ever spell as an uncapped player in IPL history.

The Roorkee-born pacer surpassed the record held by Ankit Rajpoot, who took 5/14 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018.

