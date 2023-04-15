3 records made by Harry Brook during his hundred in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook slammed the first hundred of IPL 2023 in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

The 24-year-old Brook was SRH’s most expensive signing (₹13.25 crore) at the mini-auction, where they won a tussle against the Rajasthan Royals for the English player.

However, after falling for 13 and 3 while batting in the middle order, Harry Brook was promoted to the opener’s slot by the SRH management. But there also, he could muster only 13 runs in his first go at that spot in the batting order.

Unsurprisingly, questions were starting to arise about his abilities. Didn't he answer his critics in the best possible manner!

Brook not only scored his maiden IPL half-century but also converted it into his maiden IPL century, making it the highest score so far this season. The right-hander recorded his second T20 ton off just 55 balls in the final over, which included 12 fours and 3 sixes.

This stunning knock propelled the Sunrisers to a huge 228/4, the highest total of the season and the highest ever by a visiting team at Eden Gardens. With that in mind, let's take a look at three records Harry Brook broke en route to his maiden IPL century.

# Fifth English batsman to score an IPL century

Harry Brook was in splendid form in this match [Image: IPL]

When Harry Brook slapped Umesh Yadav's slower delivery, bowled at fuller length, to long on and completed the single in the 20th over, he became the fifth English batsman to score a hundred in the IPL.

The four English batsmen who have previously scored an IPL hundred are Kevin Pietersen (once), Ben Stokes (twice), Jos Buttler (5 times), and Jonny Bairstow (once). He also became the first centurion of IPL 2023.

# Third centurion for SRH

Harry Brook became the third player to score an IPL century after David Warner and Johnny Bairstow.

He also became the first player to score a century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad outside their home. Both Warner and Bairstow scored centuries playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Warner's centuries came against KKR and RCB, while Bairstow amassed his ton once again against RCB, but at home. SRH seem to have found a new star for their batting line-up.

# Third quickest to score an IPL hundred

McCullum scored a magnificent hundred in IPL's very first match ever

Harry Brook, after not making any impact in three matches, scored a fanbulous century in his fourth innings, thus becoming the joint-third quickest to an IPL ton.

He is only behind Brendon McCullum, Mike Hussey, and Paul Valthaty, who scored their IPL centuries in their very first match. Andrew Symonds and Johnny Bairstow amassed IPL centuries in their 3rd outings.

