3 records that Virat Kohli could break in IPL 2023 

The hype and excitement for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is palpable. The 16th edition of the marquee tournament will commence on Friday, March 31, when defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

One of the franchises that will look to do well and perhaps win their maiden title would be none other than the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bengaluru-based franchise has some top-class players in their ranks, including modern-day legend Virat Kohli.

Kohli, the former RCB skipper, has been in top-notch form with the bat for his national side of late and will look to contribute to his team in the upcoming IPL edition.

Being the only player to have played all 15 IPL seasons for just one franchise, the former India captain will undoubtedly be the key to RCB's success.

The 34-year-old, who has broken numerous records during these 15 years, has a chance to break a few more this year.

On that note, let's take a look at three notable records that Virat Kohli could demolish in the forthcoming IPL 2023.

#3 Virat Kohli could complete 100 catches in IPL

Virat Kohli has taken 93 catches in IPL so far

Besides being a batting juggernaut, Virat Kohli has been a brilliant fielder as well. In almost every other campaign, the Delhi-born lad picks up one or two outlandish catches while fielding in the deep or inside the circle.

For RCB, Kohli has taken a total of 93 catches in the IPL. This is the second-most by any active IPL player, after Rohit Sharma's 97.

Kohli needs just seven more grabs to complete 100 catches in the IPL as a fielder. Suresh Raina (109) and Kieron Pollard (103) are the only players currently with this feat.

#2 Virat Kohli could have the most IPL hundreds

Virat Kohli after his century vs KKR in IPL 2019 [IPLT20]

Virat Kohli didn’t have a single IPL hundred until 2016 and that was the year he completely turned it around. Kohli hit four centuries in one season. He hit another century in 2019 against KKR and now has five IPL centuries to his name.

His old RCB teammate Chris Gayle has six IPL tons, which is the most by any player in the history of the tournament.

This means Kohli needs a couple of more centuries to break Gayle's record. If the batsman from Delhi has a really good season, then this record might be with him at the end of the 16th IPL season.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first-ever player to reach 7000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a fifty vs GT in IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 6,624 runs to his name from 223 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan is just behind him with 6,244 runs. Kohli needs another 376 runs to become the first player in the history of the IPL to reach the 7000-run mark.

In IPL 2021, Kohli became the fastest player ever to complete 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league, reaching the landmark in 196 innings. This season might see him reaching the peak of mount 7K.

