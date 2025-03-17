3 RR players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were one of the most consistent sides in the last cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They qualified for the playoffs in two out of three editions, while emerging as the runners-up in 2022.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, RR retained six key players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma.

In the auction, they secured the services of Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Meanwhile, they also invested in youngsters like Kwena Maphaka and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

On that note, let's take a look at those RR who are heading into IPL 2025 with good form.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga

Skilful Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is a fresh acquisition by the Royals. Hasaranga recently led the Desert Vipers to the playoffs by picking up 12 wickets in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025.

The 27-year-old also did well to finish with four wickets in two ODIs against Australia, as Sri Lanka secured a 2-0 clean sweep.

Notably, Hasaranga finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022. He scalped 26 wickets in 16 games, which helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to reach the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if an impressive current form and track record in IPL can help Hasaranga succeed in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league.

#2 Yudhvir Singh

Lanky pacer Yudhvir Singh has made a decent impression with his performances for Lucknow Super Giants over the last two seasons. Although he could play only five games and took four wickets, Yudhvir made the cricket fraternity aware of his pace and ability to swing the ball.

Playing for Jammu and Kashmir, the right-arm pacer scalped 26 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy 2024-25 games. He picked up seven wickets against Mumbai across two innings, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yudhvir could be preferred as a second pacer alongside Jofra Archer if there are injury concerns for Akash Madhwal or Tushar Deshpande.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

One of the finest performers for Rajasthan Royals in the last three seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to maintain his recent form in IPL 2025.

Jaiswal is coming into this season with an impressive run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was India's top batter with 391 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.44. In the Melbourne Test, the southpaw returned with knocks of 82 & 84 and displayed his grit and perseverance to score runs in difficult situations.

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal returned with only a 15-run knock in a solitary T20I appearance against England, he has been in a rich vein of form.

Like the last few years, he will look to provide a strong start to the RR side in the powerplay overs and convert his starts into a big knock. He had notably slammed 625 runs in the 2023 season, while also registering the tournament's fastest fifty off 13 balls.

