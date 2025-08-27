3 RR players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. Maheesh Theekshana

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) need changes ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. In the 2025 season, the Royals were never really in the hunt for the playoffs as they finished a disappointing ninth.

Ad

Rajasthan have been the subject of a few trade rumors, with captain Sanju Samson making headlines for a reported desire to leave the franchise. Teams like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are apparently interested in the keeper-batter.

Irrespective of what happens with Samson, RR will need to find the funds necessary to strengthen their squad at the auction. Their retentions were expensive, and releasing at least a few names seems inevitable.

Ad

Trending

RR's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

On that note, here are three RR players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Signed for ₹4.4 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Maheesh Theekshana had a massively underwhelming campaign for the Royals. In 11 matches, he picked up just 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.76. The Sri Lankan and his countryman Wanindu Hasaranga didn't do a good job of being the team's specialist spinners.

Ad

Theekshana doesn't warrant such a price tag. Although he can bowl across phases at his best, he hasn't been able to achieve regular success at the IPL level. The spinner hasn't been able to turn the ball enough and doesn't have the pace variations needed to be successful against the best batters in the world.

#2 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Fazalhaq Farooqi doesn't eat a sizeable portion of RR's budget, but the team might opt to release him anyway. The Afghan seamer played five matches in IPL 2025 and didn't pick up a single wicket, going at 12.35 runs an over.

Ad

Rajasthan have two quality overseas left-arm pacers in the form of Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka. The latter has a massive upside, and developing him will be higher on their priority list than giving Farooqi game time.

#1 Tushar Deshpande

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Another fast bowler who struggled in IPL 2025, Tushar Deshpande scalped just nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.63. While he has never been the most economical, the wicket-taking knack that he displayed while playing for CSK deserted him across phases.

Deshpande is earning ₹6.5 crore, and RR can't afford to rely on him to produce any tangible value for that price. The seamer doesn't have a particular skillset that makes him an asset at any stage of the innings and isn't young either. Buying him back could be an option for the Royals, but it's clear that they need to release him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More