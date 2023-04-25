3 similar weaknesses in SRH and DC in IPL 2023

The first half of IPL 2023 has the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) as the bottom two teams in the points table. Both teams have played seven games and won only two, thanks to indifferent performances in various aspects of the game.

With successful captains in the Australian opener David Warner and South African white-ball skipper Aiden Markram at the helm respectively, DC and SRH entered the season with expectations of qualifying for the playoffs.

Both teams also boast some of the most accomplished cricketers like Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Shane Watson in their support staff.

However, they have struggled to collectively deliver envious results, placing them in a precarious position on the points table.

The Delhi Capitals have shown some semblance of resurgence by winning their last two matches - the second of which came against SRH in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24 - after losing their first five. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three in a row after winning two and losing two of their opening four games.

Both teams will likely need to win all their remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs as they take on each other again at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

Ahead of the rematch, let's look at three similar weaknesses that have plagued SRH and DC so far this IPL.

# 1. SRH and DC are among the worst in terms of scoring rate in IPL 2023

Both SRH and DC have struggled with the bat this season

SRH and DC have struggled mightily with the bat this season. Despite boasting several big names such as David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, and Aiden Markram, both teams have the worst batting run rate in the IPL.

SRH and DC are the only two teams with a scoring rate of fewer than eight runs per over in the first half of the season. While SRH has scored at a run rate of 7.83 per over, DC has fared even worse, scoring 7.49 runs per over. The two teams average scoring between 150-158 per innings, which is well below par by today's batting standards.

For context, five of the ten teams have a scoring rate higher than nine runs per over, and the other three have a scoring rate better than 8.5 runs per over, which is around 170-190 runs per innings on average.

# 2. SRH and DC have been among the worst in opening partnerships

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw's poor form has led to DC and SRH's opening struggles.

SRH and DC have been among the worst batting teams in terms of average opening partnerships this season. While SRH is seventh with an average opening partnership of 24.42, DC's openers have fared even worse, averaging 20.42 per innings.

Both the teams' struggles at the top can be attributed to the abysmal form of Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

Mayank has scored just 164 runs at an average of 23.43 with a strike rate of 111.56, while Shaw has been worse, averaging 7.83 with a strike rate of 117.50.

The duo's indifferent form has led to bad starts with the bat for both teams in the powerplay, as they find themselves in the bottom four at scoring rates of less than eight runs an over.

# 3. SRH and DC are among the worst in terms of wickets by spinners

The lack of wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel has hurt DC's bowling.

SRH and DC are among the worst in terms of wickets taken by spinners this season at 13 and 14 respectively in seven matches. While spinners from both sides have kept things tight with excellent economy rates, their inability to take wickets, especially in the middle overs, has allowed opposition teams to build partnerships.

The likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have bowled economically for DC but have averaged just one wicket per match.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have been hampered by the lack of wickets from off-spinner Washington Sundar, who went wicketless for the first six matches of the season before picking up three wickets in their last encounter against the Capitals.

