3 South African players who can bag an IPL 2024 contract with a good showing in T20Is vs India ft. Tristan Stubbs

South Africa are set to play their first international assignment post their World Cup semifinal appearance as they host India in the first of three T20Is in Durban on Sunday, December 10.

With three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests headlining the rubber, a host of interesting names will partake across formats at various stages. Some of them happen to be fresh additions in lieu of workload management and injury, apart from an opportunity to usher in the next crop of players for the long run.

South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram for the white-ball leg while Temba Bavuma will assume the reins of captaincy for the two Tests. With one eye on the T20 World Cup next year, the hosts will look to assemble a strong core of players who they would hope can take this team towards their maiden World Cup title in senior cricket.

Besides this, there's also the factor of the IPL 2024 Auction that is lined up in Dubai on December 19. History has evidence to franchises being lured by strong performances against India and there are quite a few players in that South African team who could join that list with a good showing in these T20Is.

With this in mind, let's look at three players in the Proteas ranks who could bag an IPL 2024 contract should they perform well in these matches. A heads up: we are exploring three names apart from Gerald Coetzee, who is likely to trigger a bidding war in any case if his World Cup performances are anything to go by.

#1 Tristan Stubbs

The excitement around Tristan Stubbs' potential is understandable. After all, a hard-hitting middle-order batter who can muscle the ball at will, bowls useful off-spin and fields magnificently is bound to command that buzz.

Mumbai Indians (MI) duly took note of it when they signed him as a replacement player in IPL 2022. The 23-year old all-rounder has made just four appearances in the league though and having not lit up the stage, was released ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.

There are teams that need a player who comes with the package Stubbs offers though. For someone who is just getting started at the top level, he would be a superb long-term investment and a good showing against India in the T20Is will only enhance that burgeoning reputation even further. Should that happen, expect a big payday for him when the auction comes by.

#2 Nandre Burger

A left-arm seamer who bustles in with good pace and hits the deck hard, Nandre Burger has received his maiden South Africa callup to face India in all formats. With injuries to Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, apart from Kagiso Rabada being rested from the white-ball leg, a debut looks imminent for him.

Burger has the experience of 40 first-class matches, 39 List A games and 43 T20s under his belt, while also partaking at the Zim-Afro T10 earlier this year. His T20 numbers make for excellent reading, having picked up 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.33.

As a potential middle-overs enforcer apart from being able to swing the new ball, he could be a dark horse at the IPL 2024 Auction. More so when you fancy the fact that a left-arm seamer comes with a different cutting edge that would entice teams into loosening their purse strings for him.

While he didn't get much of a run in a strong Joburg Super Kings bowling attack at the SA20, a fine showing in these T20Is against India ought to put him in the mix for a gig come the IPL 2024 Auction.

#3 Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke's development in 2023 has been a rapid one. The 25-year old top-order batter who can also keep wickets was picked up by Durban's Super Giants for the inaugural SA20, where he returned 125 runs in four innings at an average of 62.50 and a strike-rate of 137.36.

Having gone on to debut in T20Is against Australia in September, he is expected to slot in as an opener against India with Quinton de Kock plying his trade in the Big Bash League (BBL). The right-handed batter has also been named skipper of the South Africa A side for the second four-day game against the touring Indians.

The ceiling is clearly high and Breetzke's attacking game could just attract some attention from franchises ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. While it may seem a bit too early for him to bolt his way into a contract, the dynamics of an auction are highly unpredictable, meaning that a good show against India could just raise his stock.

Among these players, who do you think will get a gig at the IPL 2024 Auction? Have your say in the comments section below!

