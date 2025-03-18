3 SRH players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Abhishek Sharma

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) gained prominence in the last season with their attacking strokeplay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They got past the 200+ mark on six occasions, while posting the highest-ever IPL total of 287 on the board.

The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen produced sensational performances with the bat. Meanwhile, T. Natarajan and Pat Cummins were the pick of the bowlers. Nitish Reddy was the find of the season for SRH as he garnered 303 runs and bagged three wickets.

SRH failed to get past the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final and emerged as the runner-up. However, they were lauded for making it to their first final since 2018.

As a result, they retained Head, Sharma, Klaasen, Cummins, and Reddy. In the auction, they secured the services of experienced players like Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, and Adam Zampa.

On that note, let's take a look at those SRH players who are heading into the IPL 2025 season with impressive form.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the finest top-order batters in India due to his fearless mindset and six-hitting abilities. The southpaw shot to fame with his electrifying performances in IPL 2024, slamming 484 runs at a strike rate of 204.21. His contributions helped the side qualify for the playoffs.

Thereafter, Sharma made a strong impression in only his second T20I against Zimbabwe, slamming 100 off 47 balls. The 24-year-old was the top batter in the recent T20I series against England with 279 runs. He blasted 135 off 54 balls in the final T20I, while slamming the most sixes (13) by an Indian in T20Is.

With a terrific run in 2024 and an incredible recent form, Abhishek Sharma will be one of the most entertaining players to watch out for this season.

#2 Adam Zampa

Veteran Australian spinner Adam Zampa will make his IPL return in the 2025 season. He played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 season, picking up eight wickets in six games.

Zampa started his year on a fine note by picking up six wickets in five appearances in the International League T20 (ILT20). The 32-year-old performed well in the Champions Trophy, despite Australia failing to reach the final. He displayed tenacity to secure breakthroughs in crunch moments and finished with six wickets in three games.

With the home stadium in Hyderabad having big boundary dimensions, Adam Zampa will have enough cushion to deliver flighted deliveries. It will also be interesting to see if he can effectively use his slider for SRH in this season.

#3 Wiaan Mulder

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was named as an injury replacement for England all-rounder Brydon Carse. Notably, Mulder went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but his recent performances piqued the interest of SRH.

Mulder did well to score 145 runs in the SA20 2025, with a top score of 45*. Then, the Pakistan Tri-nation series saw him return with 66 runs and two wickets in as many appearances.

Wiaan Mulder was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the Champions Trophy with six scalps in three games. If given a chance, Mulder can provide a solid finish and can keep the opposition batters quiet in the middle overs.

