3 SRH players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were one of the most active teams in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. After walking in with the biggest purse of all 10 franchises, the Orange Army didn't hesitate to splash the cash.

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen were SRH's biggest acquisitions at the IPL 2023 auction, and all three are likely to walk into their playing XI. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi earn sizeable amounts as well.

At the same time, however, Hyderabad have a bunch of players who are on cut-price deals and offer more to the franchise than their price tags suggest. Here are three SRH players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts.

#3 Marco Jansen

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

There isn't much evidence to state that Marco Jansen is on a cut-price deal with SRH. The all-rounder was picked up for ₹4.2 crore at the IPL 2022 mega-auction and hasn't put in any telling performances at the IPL level.

However, recent displays in the SA20 league and his consistent growth as a T20 cricketer have led to the belief that Jansen could become one of the best all-rounders in the world in the coming years. He is a potent threat with the new ball and is slowly developing death-overs skills while also continually advancing his power-hitting game.

Jansen has been one of the standout players of SRH's sister franchise in the SA20 league and could become an MVP candidate in the IPL as well. Hyderabad will be glad that they invested in his stock early.

#2 Umran Malik

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Umran Malik burst onto the scene during IPL 2021, sending down thunderbolts after graduating from net bowler to replacement player for SRH. The pacer was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction and had a superb campaign for the side last year.

Malik was uncapped when he was retained, leading to him falling under the ₹4 crore. How much would the fastest bowler in the country fetch if he enters the auction pool right now? More than ₹4 crore; that's for sure.

Malik is constantly working on all facets of his game and is adding accuracy to his lethal pace. He's only 23 years old and is on his way to becoming one of India's deadliest bowlers across formats. SRH will be happy to have him on their books for a reasonable amount.

#1 Aiden Markram

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram was one of SRH's best performers in IPL 2022. He amassed 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05, with his calm head and airtight game against both pace and spin helping the side out of some tricky situations.

Markram was signed for just ₹2.6 crore at the IPL 2022 auction, an amount that seems horribly low given his all-round abilities. He is not only a dependable and versatile batter but also a handy off-spinner who has been on fire in the ongoing SA20 league.

Markram is all set to play an important role for SRH in the upcoming IPL season as well. There is no doubt that he is worth way more than how much he currently earns at the franchise.

Poll : How much would Umran Malik fetch in an IPL auction right now? INR 7 crore or more Less than INR 7 crore 0 votes