3 successful PBKS players who are now with GT in IPL 2023

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be looking to return to winning ways in IPL 2023 when they take on each other at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today.

The Titans lost a thriller to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Rinku Singh pulling off the unthinkable, shortly after which the Kings were blanked by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams have won two out of three matches in IPL 2023, and a win will see them join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on six points.

It's interesting to note the number of former PBKS players who are currently part of the GT setup. That count only went up when the Titans signed Odean Smith at the player auction, even as there are a host of others who have played for both teams.

Here, we look at three players who were successful for PBKS and are now with GT for IPL 2023.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has been striking the ball well for GT in IPL 2023 (File image).

Wriddhiman Saha's best years in the IPL came during his tenure with the Kings XI Punjab (as PBKS were earlier called). He was signed by the team in 2014 and delivered a fantastic season, often batting at No. 3 and even striking a brilliant century in the final.

Saha tallied 1,115 runs for the franchise in four seasons, averaging 24.78 at a strike rate of 131.95, while also pulling off 12 stumpings and taking 36 catches. He then represented SRH before joining GT last year.

Saha has made a decent start to IPL 2023, setting the tone in the powerplay with his positive intent. He will have a big say to that end tonight as well, against PBKS's potent seam attack.

#2 Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami has been a regular wicket-taker in the powerplay for GT and he donned a similar role for PBKS when he joined them ahead of the 2019 season. At a time when his IPL career was at a crossroads, he resurrected himself with wickets aplenty, bagging 58 of them in 42 games for the team from 2019 to 2021.

Shami's economy rate was a respectable 8.26, while he averaged 22.83 per wicket. At the Titans, he has been used as a predominant powerplay bowler, snaring 20 wickets en route to the team's title triumph last year. The veteran speedster has begun IPL 2023 well too, with six scalps from three matches at an economy rate of 8.17.

On what is expected to be a good batting surface in Mohali, Shami's hard lengths and nippy movement off the surface will be crucial as far as GT's chances are concerned.

#1 David Miller

David Miller was easily one of PBKS' most successful overseas players, having been signed as a replacement player in 2011. He debuted for them the following year but hit a crescendo in 2013 and 2014, with his stunning unbeaten 101 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being the highlight.

Miller formed an incredible middle-order engine room in the company of Glenn Maxwell that served as the catalyst towards the Kings making the final of IPL 2014. While his numbers took a dip in the years that followed, he resurrected himself with a stellar campaign for the Titans in IPL 2022, also being at the non-striker's end when the winning runs were scored in the final.

Miller has looked in good touch so far in IPL 2023, even though he hasn't had too many deliveries to face. Time will tell if he can turn in a stellar show and inflict pain on his former franchise tonight.

Which of these former PBKS players will play a big role for GT in tonight's IPL 2023 bout? Have your say in the comments section below!

