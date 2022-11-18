3 successors of MS Dhoni CSK can sign at the IPL 2023 Auction

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to retire from all cricket after next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran keeper-batter hung his boots from international cricket back in August 2020. However, he has continued to play for his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He relinquished the captaincy of the team during the 2022 season, only to take it back after Ravindra Jadeja struggled in the role.

Now, according to a report in The Telegraph, the Indian legend is set to retire after next year’s IPL edition. The report further claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to utilize his wealth of experience and tactical acumen. Dhoni could be asked to work with a specialized set of players in the Indian team to reduce the pressure on current head coach Rahul Dravid.

If indeed Dhoni quits after IPL 2023, which is a genuine possibility given he is already 41, the CSK management is likely to pick a new leader from within the existing group, considering they are a close-knit unit. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also captains Maharashtra, looks like a front-runner. However, they might also be keen on going for a big name, considering it's Dhoni’s shoes that need to be filled.

On that note, we profile three experienced players CSK could target as Dhoni’s successor at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes in action for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Pic: BCCI

England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is the first name that comes to mind. The 31-year-old, who announced his shock retirement from ODIs earlier this year, was one of the key figures in England’s T20 World Cup 2022 triumph in Australia.

He played two crucial knocks towards the end of the tournament under intense pressure. Stokes’ 42* lifted the team to victory in a must-win clash against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the final guided England to the T20 World Cup title.

Stokes is someone who believes in leading from the front and has that aura around him that makes him an inspirational figure. The way he has transformed England’s Test fortunes is a case in point. CSK could be looking at someone of the stature of Stokes as Dhoni’s replacement.

The England all-rounder has not played much in the IPL in recent years. He was injured after featuring in just one game for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the 2021 season.

Subsequently, Stokes pulled out of the IPL 2022 auction as he wanted to focus on his England career. According to media reports, he is set to put his name up for the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Jason Holder

Jason Holder represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. Pic: BCCI

Seasoned West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is another name Chennai could think of as a possible replacement for Dhoni as captain. Holder was released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) despite having a decent IPL 2022 season.

He claimed 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.93. He has a slightly high economy rate of 9.42, but is someone who almost always bowls at the death. Holder also has a knack for picking up key wickets.

The 31-year-old is a utility cricketer who can be used as a pinch-hitter in the batting department. He can also play the role of a finisher, given his proven big-hitting skills. He is a safe fielder as well in the outfield. In short, the West Indian can be considered a good T20 package.

Speaking of his leadership skills, he has captained the West Indies in the past, primarily in Tests and ODIs. He did a decent job, despite having an underperforming squad at his disposal.

Holder was only 23 when he was named ODI captain back in 2015, making him the youngest skipper from West Indies to lead the side in the ODI format. He surely knows a thing or two about captaincy!

#3 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo celebrates after taking a wicket for CSK. Pic: BCCI

Might sound a bit bizarre, but given the lack of options, CSK might buy back veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2023 auction and name him as skipper after Dhoni retires. Bravo (39) was released from the squad as Chennai announced their retention list. He was picked at last year’s auction for ₹4.4 crore after being released ahead of the mega auction.

CSK could go for him at a lower price this time and even appoint him as the leader for the 2024 season. He has been part of the Chennai set-up for numerous and knows how the franchise functions inside out.

Bravo may be past his prime as a cricketer, but he is still not a completely spent force. The energetic “champion”, who became the leading wicket-taker in the IPL earlier this season, had decent returns - 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.69 and an economy rate of 8.71.

A former captain of the West Indies team himself, Bravo could do a similar job to Dhoni, guiding youngsters as the senior pro in the team. His presence could also give the franchise additional time to groom someone like Gaikwad in case they feel he is still a bit raw to take up the leadership role at present.

