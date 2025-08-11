3 teams who should look to sign Cameron Green for IPL 2026 ft. KKR

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2023. In 2024, the all-rounder moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and produced some excellent performances for them as well.
In all, Green played 29 IPL matches across the two seasons, scoring 707 runs and picking up 16 wickets. Unfortunately, the all-rounder missed IPL 2025 due to injury issues, choosing against enrolling for the mega auction.
Notably, he is eligible to participate in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. Australian all-rounders have always been in demand in the IPL. And Cameron Green's impressive record in the league and his ability to bowl quick pace along with the skill to smash the ball hard make him a hot commodity.
Multiple IPL teams are in need of a quality all-rounder. Here's a list of the three teams which should target Green in the next auction.
#1 Kolkata Knight Riders could go hard for Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spent ₹23.75 crore to sign Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer failed to justify his massive price tag, and returned with only 142 runs in the 11 matches he played in IPL 2025.
The Knight Riders might let go of Iyer and look for another all-rounder, who can bat in the top-order and bowl pace. Cameron Green ticks all the boxes. He is a reliable match-winner, and he will enjoy playing on the flat track at the Eden Gardens.
A batting order featuring the trio of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Cameron Green will give sleepless nights to any bowling attack. Hence, KKR should try to get Green in their team.
#2 Chennai Super Kings
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table after managing only four wins in 14 matches. CSK's team management showed faith in the likes of Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar in the previous season, but all three players let the team down with disappointing performances.
CSK will likely release the aforementioned three names. Also, CSK's ₹9.75 crore pick Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly asked the management to release him ahead of IPL 2026.
Thus, they will have enough budget available to chase a quality all-rounder like Cameron Green. MS Dhoni loves to have quality all-rounders in his team and Green can be the next one to join CSK.
#3 Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) received a lot of criticism from theur fans for ignoring quality all-rounders in the previous auction. RR spent big on acquiring specialist batters and bowlers, but they only had one specialist all-rounder in their entire squad.
There have been reports of Sanju Samson asking for a release from the Rajasthan Royals franchise. If the reports prove correct, then RR's auction purse will receive a massive boost ahead of the mini auction.
It should allow them to bid for a quality all-rounder like Cameron Green, who can play the role which Shane Watson did from 2008 to 2015 for the Royals.
