3 teams who might want to sign S Sreesanth at the IPL Auction 2021

Months before his 7-year ban ended, S Sreesanth expressed excitement about a potential return to the IPL. “Obviously I will put my name in IPL 2021 Auction,” he said on an Instagram live session.

Since then, S Sreesanth has made a fairytale return to competitive cricket with Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In five games, S Sreesanth has taken as many wickets with an economy rate of 9.88. Kerala’s third-highest wicket-taker this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has a strike rate of 27 and a bowling average of 44.50.

The fast bowler has consistently grabbed headlines in his first few games. From sledging Yashasvi Jaiswal before being hit for back-to-back boundaries to picking a wicket with leg-spin, S Sreesanth’s return has excited fans.

S Sreesanth has big plans for his second innings in cricket. His goal is to be at the 2023 World Cup for India. The bowler also revealed that he has been getting inquires from IPL teams and would love to be a part of the tournament.

If he decides to put in his name for the auction, S Sreesanth would have a monumental challenge ahead of him. Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is one thing. Playing in the IPL with international players and intense pressure would be quite another.

Moreover, S Sreesanth is eyeing a comeback when there’s no dearth of pacers in the Indian team right now. The recently-concluded India-Australia series has shown the depth the country has when it comes to their pace battery.

Three IPL teams that could pick up S Sreesanth in the 2021 auctions

In an earlier interview, S Sreesanth admitted that his top three preferences for IPL 2021 will be Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in that order.

How realistic is that target? Let’s look at the three teams that may prefer to sign S Sreesanth when the IPL 2021 auction takes place in February.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni could unlock S Sreesanth's potential.

MS Dhoni is known for resurrecting careers. Just ask Ambati Rayudu!

The mercurial skipper had famously picked S Sreesanth in the 2011 World Cup Final out of nowhere, so what’s to suggest that he may not do the same in the IPL this year again?

CSK are called Dad’s Army for a reason, and the 37-year-old S Sreesanth fits their profile. Although S Sreesanth may find it difficult to play in the team due to the presence of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, a season under MS Dhoni could do his confidence a world of good.

With the IPL set to take place in India this season, S Sreesanth could benefit from the slow tracks at the Chepauk. On a pitch where the fast bowlers have to rely on their variations and match awareness much more than pure pace, it could be the perfect setup that rejuvenates S Sreesanth’s career.

Kings XI Punjab

S Sreesanth made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab in 2008.

S Sreesanth started his IPL journey with the Kings XI Punjab in 2008, becoming the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker that season with 19 scalps.

Life would come a full circle for him if KXIP decide to pick S Sreesanth in the IPL auction this year.

Kings XI Punjab struggled with their pacers last season and have even let go of Sheldon Cottrell. They have the purse to set off a bidding war, and they need someone to back Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh.

While an overseas bowler would be ideal, S Sreesanth could bowl at the top and free up Mohammed Shami to bowl more overs at the death. He could also benefit from Anil Kumble’s presence, and the coach can help him come to grips with his return to IPL cricket.

Rajasthan Royals

If a 20-year-old Kartik Tyagi is your best Indian fast bowler, you have a problem. Rajasthan Royals have another pacer in Jaydev Unadkat to support Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, but the Indian left-armer has failed to impress for several years now.

This is where S Sreesanth could come in. With Jofra Archer leading the way, the 37-year-old wouldn’t have to worry about death bowling much. With Kartik Tyagi, Rajasthan Royals have an express pacer in their ranks as well.

Rajasthan Royals have expressed dissatisfaction with their current crop; Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas have all been let go, which means they could be on the lookout for an Indian pacer.

A Sreesanth has been with the team before, and it could be the perfect environment for him to make a comeback. He could just come in and do the basics right. With Kumar Sangakkara as the director of cricket, Sreesanth could benefit under the mentorship of one finest cricketing brains in the game.