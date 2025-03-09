3 teams where Mohammad Amir would have hypothetically been a good fit for IPL 2025 ft. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has expressed his desire to play in the next edition (2026) of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pakistan players have been banned from participating in the IPL since the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 as the political tension between the two countries intensified.

Amir, married to a UK citizen, hopes to get a UK passport soon and represent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 edition of the tournament. Amir has a cordial relationship with Virat Kohli and has time and again termed him as the best batter of the modern generation.

The mutual admiration between the two has been evident time and again on television shows. If given a chance, Amir wants to don the RCB colors in the IPL.

“Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi [By next year, if I get the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not]. I will play in the IPL,” Amir said during a talk show 'Haarna Mana Hai' (via Hindustan Times).

Since making his debut for Pakistan in 2008, Amir has picked 364 wickets in 318 T20 matches and his vast experience will make him a sought-after name in the IPL auction.

Here are three teams where Mohammad Amir would have hypothetically been a good fit for IPL 2025:

3 teams where Mohammad Amir would have hypothetically been a good fit for IPL 2025

#3. SunRisers Hyderabad

When Amir broke onto the scene in 2008, he was touted as the next big thing in Pakistan and international cricket. He lost five precious years due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal but made a stellar return to the Pakistan side and again became an out-and-out match winner.

He came out of retirement in the 2024 T20 World Cup and represented Pakistan again before calling it quits yet again. Amir is a globetrotter as far as T20 leagues are concerned and if given a chance, he would love to be part of the IPL. Had Amir got an opportunity in 2025, he could have been a perfect fit for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins will lead the SRH bowling department. They have some top-quality bowlers in their ranks, but the international experience isn't quite there. Barring Cummins, there are not many match-winning bowlers as far as the foreign contingent is concerned; hence, Amir could have been a perfect fit in SRH.

#2. Lucknow Super Giants

Expand Tweet

The Lucknow Super Giants mostly have an all-India pace attack. Barring Shamar Joseph, the bowling attack comprises a cartel of Indian fast bowlers like Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan. While these bowlers have the ability to win games on their own, the side lack international experience.

Mohammad Amir, who has been a go-to bowler for most of the franchises he plays for would have been an ideal fit in the LSG squad. He could have mentored the players and played a crucial role in shaping up the bowling cartel of LSG. Amir is one of those very few bowlers who can bowl at any phase of the game and Lucknow would have acquired his services with both hands.

#1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Over the years, Mohammad Amir has always expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and if given a chance, he would love to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). When a player himself wants to play for a particular side, more often than not he tends to give that extra yard which fetches the results.

Amir can be a lethal option with the new ball, can bowl the difficult overs in the middle, and has the ability to nail the yorkers and slower deliveries during the death overs. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the RCB bowling attack in 2025. Having Amir would have made them a dominant trio.

