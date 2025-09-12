3 teams who should target in-form Jason Holder for IPL 2026 ft. Lucknow Super Giants

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has largely been under the radar for a while now. He missed out on the home T20 World Cup in 2024 due to an injury, but since then, he has slowly been crafting an ascendancy to be among the relevant T20 all-rounders in the world.

Leading the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Holder has found the right platform to be back in the spotlight. He is keeping them in the hunt for the playoffs while having a stellar individual campaign as well.

He has scored 267 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 167.92, to be the sixth-highest run-scorer so far. To go along with it, he is the third leading wicket-taker, and the highest among pacers, with 13 scalps with an economy rate of 7.80.

While he may not get to bat higher up the order in the IPL, like he is currently doing in the CPL, his improvement in batting will certainly be an incentive for the IPL scouts who are always on the lookout for versatile players.

Unless you are among the certified best overseas all-rounders, it is difficult for an overseas candidate to make it into the playing XI in the impact player era of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reputed all-rounders like Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, and plenty more struggled for game time.

However, Holder's unique skill-set and his red-hot form across both departments, sets him apart from the rest for the time being. On that note, let us take a look at three teams who should target in-form Jason Holder for IPL 2026.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

RR are a team that have traditionally struggled with the all-rounder role to bring balance and depth into their side. The likes of Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Obed McCoy, and even Jason Holder have been implemented in the role, but without much success.

They could take advantage of the Caribbean all-rounder's second wave by resuming their 2023 chapter. In his previous stint with the franchise, Holder featured in eight matches, picking up four wickets at an economy of 9.96, before being released.

In the 2025 season, RR lacked batting depth, which was evident in the manner they botched up several run chases. Their persistence with Shubham Dubey has not worked out, while Jofra Archer, has largely been a bowler in the IPL, and not an all-rounder. He is not a modern-day No.8 for the side, which should be left for a well-rounded bowling all-rounder like Jason Holder.

It is the same sob story as far as the pace bowling unit is concerned. Archer has lacked a reliable bowling partner with the new ball, as both Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi were largely underwhelming. They did not boast strong options on the bench as well, with the likes of Akash Madhwal and Kwena Maphaka also not being up to the mark as frontline bowlers.

RR have a stacked Indian batting unit, leaving them the freedom to stack the lower half of their playing XI with foreign players.

They are unlikely to go with the two overseas spinner formula yet again, which gives them the room to bring in an overseas all-rounder, a slot that Jason Holder could very well fill.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH are also one of the franchises that struggled with their fast bowling options, as well as depth and balance in their playing XI. The Orange Army lacked a new bal bowler as Mohammad Shami struggled for rhythm while their lower middle-order hardly made an impact all season with the bat.

Although Aniket Verma fit the bill from the get-go, the underperforming set of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, and Abhinav Manohar means that SRH have to bring in some reinforcements.

It might prove to be difficult for SRH to feature an additional pacer and a batter in their setup, without tampering with their framework. This leaves them with bringing in an all-rounder, who could bring relief to both departments at once. Jason Holder, with his new-ball ability and pinch-hitting skills at the back end, appears as the right fit on paper.

#3 Lucknow Super Giants

Jason Holder had one of his best IPL campaigns when he was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their inaugural campaign in 2022. Despite picking up 14 wickets in the campaign, he was surprisingly let go by the franchise, who went on to replace him with the all-rounder pair of Daniel Sams and Romario Shepherd, which also did not work out for them.

The IPL 2026 presents itself as a solid platform for a reunion. LSG are desperate for a credible all-rounder in their setup to strengthen their lower middle-order, as well as provide some support to their crumbling, and injury-prone bowling unit.

LSG have not had space for David Miller in their playing XI at times, leaving the finisher duties up to Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed. The pair could use some help and cushion in that department, giving LSG depth in the batting unit so that they won't have to overly rely on their top three too often.

LSG also do not have a certified new ball bowler, with late replacement Shardul Thakur often taking on the responsibility last season. Here is where Holder comes across as the ideal fit for the franchise. With his tall frame, and ability to move the ball, Holder can be one of the two new ball bowlers for the side. Furthermore, LSG's bowling plans have not gone to plan due to Mitchell Marsh's injury concerns that forces him to play as a pure batter.

Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan are decent options at the death, but given their injury record, Holder can take on that role as well, operating with his clever variations, which include a well-disguised slower ball with a deceiving dip.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More