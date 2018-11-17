3 teams that can pick Yuvraj Singh for IPL 2019

Yuvraj Singh has been released by KXlP Management

Yuvraj Singh who played for Kings XI Punjab earlier this year has been released by the franchise a few days ago. He along with Aaron Finch are the two marquee players among eleven players, who have been released by the Kings management. Yuvraj Singh has had a terrible season earlier this year with just 65 runs from 6 innings. Lack of form and age could be one of the prime reasons due to which the franchise decided to release the veteran left-handed batsman.

Since the inception, Yuvraj Singh has been part of 5 IPL franchises and has achieved moderate success in every season. He couldn’t live up to the price tag for which he was bought and hence the team franchises have left him out.

However, the left-handed batsman could well be the choice for other teams going ahead into the auctions next year. In this article, we look at the 3 teams that can pick Yuvraj Singh for the next season.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuvraj played for RCB in 2014 season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a disappointing IPL season earlier this season with just 6 wins from 14 games and ended up at 6th position. The batting didn’t live up to the expectations due to which RCB lost many games in the initial phase.

The franchise has decided and has let go of Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson and Chris Woakes earlier this week. With no Indian all-rounder in the squad, RCB might pick Yuvraj Singh into their squad for the upcoming season. Yuvraj Singh earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2014 season, where he had a decent stint with 376 runs from 14 games.

He scored three half-centuries in that season with the highest score of 83. The pitch at Chinnaswamy stadium will suit Yuvraj Singh and if he could make it big in the upcoming season, it would not only help his side but will get him in the fray for a place in the national side heading into the 2019 World Cup.

