3 teams that can target Daniel Sams at the IPL 2022 Auction

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is no stranger to the Indian Premier League (IPL). After bursting onto the scene in the BBL, Sams earned a call-up to the national side in 2020. He was soon picked up by the Delhi Capitals the same year as a replacement pick for Jason Roy.

The Milperra all-rounder only played a couple of games for Delhi before being traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore the following season. With sporadic opportunities to prove his mettle and the bio-bubble life taking a toll on him during the Covid pandemic that interrupted the IPL 2021 season, Sams opted not to return for the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old's IPL numbers aren't eye-catching by any means. However, Sams can be more than a handy all-rounder for any side. With 90 wickets in 69 matches at an economy rate of 8.30, the Australian has proved he's got what it takes to be a successful death bowler. His recent performances with the bat in the BBL have also stood out.

However, Sams has often found himself on the fringes of the national side with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar filling up the all-rounder slots. With not having to commit to national duties as much, Sams could potentially emerge as a solid option for most sides in the cash-rich league.

In this piece, we take a look at three IPL teams that might look to sign Daniel Sams at the upcoming mega auction.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Fast bowling all-rounders are the most sought-after commodity in any form of the game, more so in the shortest format of the game. More so, if one is a left-arm seamer who can bat. There's probably no better side in the IPL in getting the most out of their all-rounders than Chennai Super Kings.

The five-time champions tend to use a floating batting order more often than not to make the most of the tactical options available to them. Along with that, MS Dhoni prefers to use his bowlers in specific periods of the game to get the most out of them.

While CSK have retained two spinning all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, they might be losing out on the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. They are all capable fast bowling all-rounders who have done the job for their side over a number of years.

Daniel Sams could be a clever piece of business from the Chennai Super Kings if they choose to buy him at the auction.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have determinedly pursued signing fast bowling all-rounders for their side in recent years. The franchise spent INR 12.5 Cr to acquire the services of Ben Stokes at the IPL auction in 2018. Last season, the Royals spent a whopping INR 16.25 Cr on Chris Morris, making the South African the most expensive player at an IPL auction.

While both Stokes and Morris are undoubtedly world-class all-rounders, they failed to create the sort of impact their franchise might have expected of them. Hence, it was not a huge surprise to see the franchise part ways with both these players ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

One would assume that the Rajasthan Royals have learned their lesson and might be better off looking at some budget all-rounders as options. There are very few players that are better than Daniel Sams in that category, making him an ideal pick for the first-time IPL champions.

#1 Mumbai Indians could sign Daniel Sams at the IPL Auction

Mumbai Indians might make some big moves in the upcoming mega auction. The five-time champions have had a set team for a number of years with their all-rounders being flexible in the middle order.

Alongside the genuine all-rounders, Mumbai tends to prefer to have an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder in their ranks, which would allow them flexibility in the bowling department as well.

Nathan Coulter Nile and Marco Jansen have played similar roles for the side in recent times. However, the biggest loss for the franchise will be in the form of Hardik Pandya.

The Indian all-rounder's unique skillset of being a finisher who can chip in with some overs is a dream for any side. It's a plus that he is a domestic recruit.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians approach this year's IPL auction. Usually, the franchise has the habit of unearthing hidden gems and bringing them to the fore. Daniel Sams could be another player who joins that list.

