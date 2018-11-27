3 teams who might pick Yuvraj Singh in the IPL 2019 auction

Rajdeep Puri

Yuvraj Singh was released by KXIP

Just a couple of weeks ago, each IPL team released a list of players to be retained and released for the 2019 season.

There were a few big names who were released, one of them being Kings XI Punjab's Yuvraj Singh. It was not a huge surprise that he was released, given his form in last year's IPL and the fact that he hasn't played much cricket since.

He played 8 matches last season for KXIP where he scored just 65 runs at an average of 10.83.

However, the match-winner that he is, we can surely expect one of the franchises to bid on him in the upcoming auction.

In this article, we take a look at 3 franchises who might acquire the services of the veteran Indian all-rounder:

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a couple of seasons to forget. In 2017, they finished at the bottom of the table whereas this year, they performed a bit better but were unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing at sixth on the table.

They released quite a few players this season, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and Mandeep Singh. They did acquire the services of Marcus Stoinis from KXIP in place of Mandeep.

With Kohli, Parthiv Patel, and AB de Villiers at the top of the order, RCB need some stability in the middle-order, which Yuvraj could provide. The likes of Stoinis, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme can make a huge difference with the bat but they can be quite inconsistent too. In addition, they might not be available for the entire tournament due to the World Cup in May.

RCB could look at buying Yuvraj and using him at the no. 4 positions to stabilise the innings in case of a top-order collapse.

Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis.

