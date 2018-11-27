×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 teams who might pick Yuvraj Singh in the IPL 2019 auction

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh was released by KXIP
Yuvraj Singh was released by KXIP

Just a couple of weeks ago, each IPL team released a list of players to be retained and released for the 2019 season.

There were a few big names who were released, one of them being Kings XI Punjab's Yuvraj Singh. It was not a huge surprise that he was released, given his form in last year's IPL and the fact that he hasn't played much cricket since.

He played 8 matches last season for KXIP where he scored just 65 runs at an average of 10.83.

However, the match-winner that he is, we can surely expect one of the franchises to bid on him in the upcoming auction.

In this article, we take a look at 3 franchises who might acquire the services of the veteran Indian all-rounder:

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a couple of seasons to forget. In 2017, they finished at the bottom of the table whereas this year, they performed a bit better but were unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing at sixth on the table.

They released quite a few players this season, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and Mandeep Singh. They did acquire the services of Marcus Stoinis from KXIP in place of Mandeep.

With Kohli, Parthiv Patel, and AB de Villiers at the top of the order, RCB need some stability in the middle-order, which Yuvraj could provide. The likes of Stoinis, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme can make a huge difference with the bat but they can be quite inconsistent too. In addition, they might not be available for the entire tournament due to the World Cup in May.

RCB could look at buying Yuvraj and using him at the no. 4 positions to stabilise the innings in case of a top-order collapse.

Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuvraj Singh
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
3 all-rounders who KXIP could target at IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian players who could lead to a bidding war
RELATED STORY
Top 5 blunders in IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 Players KXIP should release before...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 teams who could buy Shimron Hetmyer
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: I would've dropped Gambhir and Yuvraj...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 players that Royal Challengers...
RELATED STORY
5 released players who may go unsold in IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Capped Indian players who could go unsold in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us