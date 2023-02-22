3 teams that will likely prepare pacer-friendly pitches for IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 is set to head back to the home-and-away format, giving every team an opportunity to play to their strengths in their den. Seven games each at home will be crucial for all teams as they will try to win as many as they can from those, making qualification to the playoffs a bit easier.

Naturally, not all bowling attacks will be same as the conditions in different stadiums will offer assistance to different kinds of bowlers. While some teams have invested in quality spinners, others have tried to stack up their fast-bowling department.

With some quality quicks at their disposal, it won't be a surprise if some teams prepare pitches conducive to the pacers. On that note, let's take a look at three teams who could make pitches suiting the fast bowlers:

#3 Mumbai Indians

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mumbai Indians (MI) compromised big-time on their fast bowling attack in the IPL 2022 season just to invest heavily in Jofra Archer and dream of seeing the England speedster bowl with Jasprit Bumrah in tandem.

The moment could arrive as soon as April 2 when one could see Bumrah and Archer sharing the new ball for MI. With options like Jason Behrendorfff and Jhye Richardson also potentially available, it would be interesting to see how the five-time IPL champions prepare pitches at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede has historically had something in it for the fast bowlers up front with a nice pace and bounce. So it won't be surprising if Mumbai try to neutralize the absence of a quality spinner by producing a spicy wicket and unleashing their pace battery.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans did let go of one of their premier pacers in Lockie Ferguson, but still have the mercurial Mohammed Shami in their ranks. The star pacer will be accompanied by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph and the impressive left-arm seamer Yash Dayal.

Moreover, the Titans have also added Shivam Mavi to their ranks in IPL 2023, making it another mouth-watering pace attack to watch out for. With the ground dimensions in Ahmedabad being huge, it would only help the pacers attack that much more with some spice in the pitch.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Another team that looks keen to bank on their pace battery are the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were quite busy in the trade window, acquiring the services of Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur. One is an out-and-out speedster, while other is more than handy in seaming and swinging conditions.

With Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee also being among other options available, KKR would want to make use of the fast and bouncy tracks that have been common at the Eden Gardens over the past few years.

Coach Chandrakant Pandit will have great knowledge about these conditions and this could certainly help KKR build something special this IPL season.

