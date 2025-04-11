3 things CSK need to right to beat KKR in IPL 2025 match at Chepauk ft. Rahul Tripathi 

Ad

Three weeks into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt all the wrong cards possible. Placed ninth with four consecutive losses, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury, everything is delicately placed at the moment.

MS Dhoni has orchestrated many miracles in the past, but this might just be one of the toughest. The circumstances, the confidence, and the calibre are far from ideal. Although the upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is not a do-or-die clash mathematically, it is one principally.

The two sides will clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. On that note, let us take a look at three things CSK need to right to beat KKR in the IPL 2025 match at Chepauk.

#1 Prioritise powerplay while bowling

CSK have conceded more than 50 runs during the powerplay in each of their four defeats, with the total crossing 70 on two occasions. It is hard for a bowling side to drag their side back into the contest almost always after such an early setback. Adding the fact that CSK's spin influence has not been as strong this season, CSK have been forced to be on the back foot from the word go.

There were positive glimpses in CSK's powerplay bowling against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as they claimed three wickets. But, at the same time, they also did concede 75 runs, making it a futile process in a way.

To avoid playing catch-up, CSK have to structure their powerplay overs revolving around their best bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed is already the new ball specialist, but the likes of Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana also have to be considered, even if it is for an over each.

There might be a temptation to try out R Ashwin with the new ball given KKR's all left-handed opening combination of Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock. But, it is to be noted that Ashwin has not fared well in such situations, and has been taken down by Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya recently. Moreover, Sunil Narine boasts a strike rate of 241.02 against the veteran off-spinner.

In the current setup, although Noor and Pathirana have eight out of the 14 overs after the powerplay, they are almost always up against set batters with their team in a relatively comfortable position. Putting pressure on the opponent has to be the priority over damage control.

#2 Rahul Tripathi is CSK's answer to Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy

Rahul Tripathi may not have been among the runs at the start of the season, but as things stand, he might be the reluctant replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI. For CSK to dominate the contest, they will have to subdue the KKR spinners, just like the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters did.

The conditions at the Chepauk do not call for such an onslaught, but more of a practical approach that will leave the batters unscathed. Rahul Tripathi can be the candidate to throw Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy off their rhythm.

The right-handed batter has had success against them in the past. He has scored 90 runs off 67 deliveries against Narine at a strike rate of 134.32, while losing his wicket only once. His record against Varun Chakaravarthy is even better as he has scored 33 runs off 17 deliveries without losing his wicket in four meetings.

#3 One of the top three has to bat deep

Given that CSK's middle order is not firing on all cylinders, it is important for them to be under as little pressure as possible. The optimal way for that is to have a set batter at the other end at all times possible. Often CSK have been trapped in the middle overs after a poor powerplay, and two new batters at the crease. Since the Yellow Army have only chased so far in IPL 2025, the additional pressure of the required rate under such circumstances have not helped in the least.

Devon Conway did bat deep in a way against PBKS, but without the desired result. He has to make the most of being the set batter when the situation calls for it. If he is unable to get his shots away despite a foundation, it puts just as much pressure on his partner at the other end.

In the sole game that CSK have won so far in IPL 2025, Rachin Ravindra stuck till the end, and it was an invaluable asset to have as the middle order batters struggled against the MI spinners.

If CSK face yet another top-order collapse, they might not find a way back against the KKR spinners in the middle overs.

