3 things CSK need to do right to beat KKR in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata ft. Battle against spinners

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. KKR are currently in sixth position in the points table, with 11 points from 11 matches. CSK, who have been eliminated, are in last position, with just two wins from 11 games.

Kolkata have won their last two matches in IPL 2025 to keep their playoff hopes alive. In their previous match, they registered a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR put up 206-4 on the board and then held RR to 205-8, surviving a stunning counter-attack by Riyan Parag.

Chennai haven’t won a match since April 14 when they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets. They have tasted defeats in their last four games. In their previous match, CSK went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB put up 213-5 on the board and then held CSK to 211-5.

In the head-to-head battle, Chennai have a 19-11 lead over Kolkata. Ahead of match 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, we analyze three things CSK need to do to beat KKR in the contest.

#1 CSK must get off to a solid start in the powerplay

Batting woes in the powerplay has been Chennai's Achilles' heel in IPL 2025. They have just not been able to get going in the powerplay. Rachin Ravindra struggled in the earlier matches, while Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury after the initial few games in the tournament.

CSK have backed Shaik Rasheed in recent matches, but he too has only managed 71 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 112.69. Ayush Mhatre, of course, has been the big positive. In the loss against RCB, he hammered a valiant 94 off 48 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes. The 17-year-old has scored 163 runs in four innings in IPL 2025 at an excellent strike rate of 185.22.

Thanks to Mhatre's heroics, Chennai's opening pair added 51 in 4.3 overs against RCB. Rasheed's contribution, though, was only 14 off 11 balls. While CSK will be extremely pleased with Mhatre's performance, he needs better support at the top.

#2 Chennai's death bowlers must restrict KKR's finishers

Death bowling is another area where Chennai have struggled very badly. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed registered figures of 0-65 in three overs against RCB. He was clobbered for 33 runs in the 19th over as Romario Shepherd took a liking to his bowling. Matheesha Pathirana, who is having a rather poor IPL 2025 campaign, then leaked 21 runs in the last over.

Chennai's bowlers will have to come up with a much better effort at the death against KKR. They cannot allow the likes of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to flourish. Russell found much-needed form with the willow in Kolkata's clash against Rajasthan, clubbing 57* off 25 balls, with the aid of four fours and six sixes. Rinku has also chipped in with a number of handy cameos.

#3 CSK's middle order needs to handle KKR's spinners adeptly

The battle between Chennai's middle order and Kolkata's spinners could go a long way in determining the result of the IPL 2025 contest on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens. Varun Chakaravarthy has had another impressive season for KKR with the ball. In 11 innings, he has claimed 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.23. As for Sunil Narine, he has also picked up 10 wickets in 10 innings.

The likes of Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja might have to shoulder the responsibility of tackling Kolkata's famed spin duo. They will have to find a way to attack Narine and Chakaravarthy, while also ensuring that they do not lose their wicket cheaply. It will be a tough task without doubt for CSK's batters.

