3 things DC need to fix to have a chance at qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They are positioned sixth in the standings with five wins in 11 games.

In their last outing, DC batted first and posted 153 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The key batters failed to perform well, as Kuldeep Yadav (35*) was the major contributor for the team.

Thereafter, Axar Patel picked up two wickets, but Phil Salt (68) led KKR's effort to secure a clinical victory with more than three overs to spare.

After a dismal performance, the DC team management will look to make a few changes and expect the team to secure victories.

Certainly, the Capitals need to be better with their performances in their final three games to seal the IPL 2024 playoffs spot. On that note, let's check out a few things DC can keep in mind to make their case strong for the playoffs.

1) Batting order

Apart from openers, Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC's batting order is certainly cluttered, as there haven't been batters arriving at particular positions.

For example, Axar Patel came in at No. 3 against Gujarat Titans and registered his best-ever IPL knock of 66 off 43 balls. He stitched a 113-run stand with Rishabh Pant (88*) and helped the Capitals post 224 and ultimately win by four runs.

However, in the recent game against KKR, Patel batted at No. 6, and could only muster 15 off 21 balls. Moreover, DC promoted Abishek Porel and Shai Hope ahead of Patel and Pant, who looked in great touch against the Titans.

To solve this, Patel can bat at No. 3 and Pant arrives at No. 4, while Tristan Stubbs and Porel can provide finishing touches. They certainly need to give their best batters enough balls to make an impact in the game.

2) Persist with Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has been expensive in the ongoing season. In six games, he has scalped only seven wickets at a dismal average of 42 and a disappointing economy of 13.36. In his last outing, Nortje conceded 48 runs off four overs and took only one wicket against Gujarat Titans.

Then, the Capitals replaced him with Lizaad Williams, who returned with figures of 0/34 against Mumbai Indians and 1/38 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Certainly, Williams' induction into the team hasn't helped the team's cause, as they went on to concede around 250 against Mumbai.

In this crucial stage, the experience of Nortje will be favorable for DC. Instead of bowling the speedster in the death overs, the 30-year-old can bowl in the middle overs. With his express pace, Nortje can be bowling in tandem with any of the spinners to disturb the flow of the batters and secure a breakthrough as well.

3) Bringing Kuldeep Yadav early into the attack

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in fine form this season, grabbing 12 wickets in eight games. One of Yadav's strengths has been to follow his procedure to take wickets, despite the batters employing an aggressive mindset against him.

With such good form, Yadav should be brought in at the right time by skipper Rishabh Pant. For instance, the 29-year-old came in to bowl in the eighth over against KKR with DC defending 153. Before Yadav's first over, Phil Salt had already provided a strong start to the KKR side, who were at 84/1.

More than half of the runs were already scored by KKR, not leaving enough for Yadav, as he finished with 0/34 off his four-over spell. Hence, Pant should be aggressive in his mindset to bring Yadav early into the attack and secure wickets.

