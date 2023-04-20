3 things Delhi Capitals need to do to return to winning ways

Delhi Capitals (DC) are going through one of those lean patches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that seems to be a never-ending rut. Over the years, quite a few sides have gone through this sort of run in the tournament, finding it difficult to break out of the losing momentum.

Having lost their first five games, the Delhi Capitals are in a similar predicament this season. With David Warner at the helm, the Australian simply hasn't been able to inspire his side to turn things around.

In previous years, the Mumbai Indians have shown that it is possible to turn things around from this situation and still win the title. However, the five-time champions also lost their first eight games last season, so there's enough to suggest that the losing streak is difficult to break out of for most sides.

With zero points on the board, Delhi are languishing at the bottom of the table right now. They need to turn things around quickly if they are to keep themselves alive for playoff contention.

On that note, here's a look at three things Delhi need to do to get back to winning ways:

#1 Utilise Axar Patel a lot better

One of the biggest criticisms for the Delhi Capitals this season has been their utilization or rather the under-utilization of Axar Patel. The Indian all-rounder is coming into the tournament in fine form for the national side, contributing nicely with bat and ball.

With Rishabh Pant not a part of the team this year, the team management has a chance to promote Axar Patel higher up the order to give themselves a left-hander in the middle order. Not only that, they have to make sure they make the most of their man-in-form.

#2 Stick with a consistent starting 11

Another factor that can be traced back to the absence of Rishabh Pant is the lack of consistency in team selections for the Capitals. Mitchell Marsh has been in and out of the side due to personal reasons, with Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell are not getting a consistent run.

As a result, the players seem to have a lack of clarity regarding their roles and not enough game time to get some confidence under their belt. Khaleel Ahmed has also missed out on a few games due to injury, so the team has rarely managed to stick to a consistent playing eleven in their five matches so far.

#3 Play like the shackles are off

Well, there's no doubt that David Warner is going through a bit of a struggle this season. The Delhi captain has scored 228 runs in the tournament so far, but his strike rate of 117 has been rather disappointing, to say the least. That has had a ripple effect on the rest of the side too.

Prithvi Shaw is yet to find his best form in the tournament, while the likes of Abhishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull are yet to make their mark. Manish Pandey does bring some much-needed experience in the middle but the team needs to be fearless in their approach and let their cricket do the talking on the ground.

Poll : 0 votes