IPL 2023 is around the corner and fans will witness Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again in the mega event. The former Indian skipper will be playing his 16th edition of the IPL and has been a part of all seasons of the IPL since its inception in 2008.

Dhoni, who last played in Indian colors at the 2019 World Cup, has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit even after his retirement from international cricket.

He had a decent IPL 2022, scoring 232 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40. Since then, he has been out of competitive cricket and was recently seen practicing ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Dhoni now assumes full-time captaincy responsibility for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023 and will look to turn the tables for his team that had a disastrous IPL 2022. CSK finished ninth in the points table, winning just four out of the 14 games.

With IPL 2023 likely to be Dhoni's last IPL season, here is a look at three things to expect from him in the upcoming IPL season:

#3 Fearless aggressive batting:

Dhoni could go back to his aggressive batting ways in IPL 2023

CSK has depth in the batting order in IPL 2023. A batting squadron comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, and M.S. Dhoni is a dream line-up for any team in the shortest format. Apart from Dhoni, CSK has experienced finishers like Ali, Stokes, and Jadeja in their ranks.

With abundant batting resources and finishers at their disposal, Dhoni could go back to playing at his aggressive best in IPL 2023. He has played the role of a finisher for CSK with success and will look to play with more freedom in IPL 2023.

#2 Guiding young Indian bowlers:

In Bravo's absence, Dhoni will look to guide young Indian bowlers

Ever since Dhoni was made captain of the Indian team, he has backed young players and they have made their performances count on the big stage. The likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya to name a few have blossomed under the able guidance of the former Indian skipper.

CSK has an experienced batting lineup at his disposal. However, the bowling lineup is relatively inexperienced and the CSK skipper will look to guide and back his young bowlers.

Mukesh Choudhary, who made his debut in IPL 2022 had a breakthrough season, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 26.50. He will look to better his performances in IPL 2023 and will have the full backing of his skipper.

Tushar Deshpande has played a handful of IPL games and will look to get a more consistent place in the playing 11 with CSK. Dhoni is known to give a long and extended run and Deshpande, who has played domestic cricket, will look to make his performances count on the IPL stage.

Simranjeet Singh and Prashant Solanki are two other bowlers who will look to make the most of their careers with CSK and under MSD.

#1 Sharp keeping skills:

Dhoni is a sharp wicket keeper

IPL 2022 evidenced that despite not playing an international game for almost three years, Dhoni was as sharp as ever with his keeping skills. He is the most successful wicketkeeper in the history of IPL cricket and has not slowed down a bit despite not playing cricket regularly.

MSD rarely drops any catches behind wickets, he is as swift as ever while keeping to pacers and spinners and is lightning quick as far as stumpings and/or runouts are concerned.

IPL 2023 could witness the magic of MSD behind the wickets once again and the fans could relive his glory days behind the wickets.

