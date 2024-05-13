3 things GT need to do right to defeat KKR in IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their 13th match of IPL 2024 later tonight (May 13) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is a do-or-die match for the Titans, who have suffered seven losses in 12 matches so far.

The good thing for the Gujarat Titans is that they have a ton of momentum by their side now, having crushed defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. Also, their opponents Kolkata Knight Riders might rest some of their key players since the team has qualified for the playoffs.

It is a crucial match for GT tonight, and here are three things which they should do right to earn two points from this IPL 2024 game.

#1 Gujarat Titans should use David Miller wisely

David Miller needs a few deliveries to get settled in the middle before he gets going. However, at times, the Gujarat Titans team management has sent him out to bat with just two or three overs remaining in matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the last match against the Chennai Super Kings, Miller came out to bat in the 18th over. He faced 11 deliveries and managed to hit just one four. Many fans opined that GT could have sent Rashid Khan or Rahul Tewatia up the order because they have been in better touch than Miller. Also, they can hit boundaries right from ball number one.

If Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill provide an excellent start and bat long once again, the Titans should think of promoting Khan or Tewatia. However, if they lose early wickets, Miller can be sent up.

#2 Gujarat Titans should think smart to avoid the over-rate penalty in IPL 2024

Shubman Gill could receive a suspension if GT have a slow over-rate tonight. (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill got the slow over-rate penalty for the second time in IPL 2024 during the match against the Chennai Super Kings. Although Rahul Tewatia was the stand-in skipper, Gill was fined ₹24 lakh.

Now, if Gill faces the slow over-rate penalty again, he will get suspended for the next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Considering how important Gill's batting is for the Gujarat Titans, the team management should think smart and name Rashid Khan or Tewatia as the skipper for this game.

If Gujarat win by a big margin tonight, they could boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. They cannot afford to miss Gill's services in any of their remaining two matches.

#3 Introduce Rashid Khan early into the bowling attack

Last year when Gujarat Titans hosted Kolkata Knight Riders for a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rashid Khan dismissed Sunil Narine for a golden duck. Narine has been the leading run-scorer for KKR this season.

Considering that the pitch in Ahmedabad helps the batters, Narine can torment the likes of Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi and Sandeep Warrier. It would be better if the Titans introduce Rashid into the attack early. If Rashid can trouble Narine like last year, Gujarat will have an upper hand in this IPL 2024 contest tonight.

