3 things KKR need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata ft. Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will renew their rivalry with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The game holds much significance for KKR, with anything short of a win likely eliminating them from realistic playoff contention.

Ad

The two teams met earlier in the season in Chennai, with KKR bulldozing CSK with an eight-wicket win. While the head-to-head still favors CSK at 19-11 in IPL meetings, KKR should enter the contest as massive favorites.

The Men in Yellow have struggled throughout the season, with only two wins in 11 outings. However, they flexed their batting muscles in their last encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) despite falling two runs short in their run chase of 214.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, KKR are in the middle of their first two-match winning streak of the season, following thrilling victories over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Yet, they will be wary of a wounded CSK side playing for pride in the upcoming clash.

On that note, here are three things KKR must do to defeat CSK and keep their playoff hopes alive.

# 1 KKR can ill-afford Sunil Narine finishing wicketless

KKR's performances have mirrored Sunil Narine's bowling exploits this season [Credit: Getty]

It is stating the obvious to say Sunil Narine remains KKR's most vital cog even in his 14th IPL season. Yet, his value with the ball has only multiplied this season, with KKR's overall bowling performances mirroring Narine's efforts.

Ad

The champion West Indian has gone wicketless in five out of the 10 matches he has played. While they won their latest outing against RR despite Narine finishing without a wicket, KKR have lost three out of the other four games, with a washout saving them in the other.

Furthermore, KKR have conceded over 200 in three of those five matches and 198 in the other. The one game Narine went wicketless in the second innings was when the Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down 117 in the 13th over.

Ad

His wicket-taking impact is further enhanced against CSK, as seen when the two teams met earlier in the season. Narine was the Player of the Match in the contest with figures of 3/13 in four overs, followed by a blistering 18-ball 44.

Narine has historically been KKR's difference maker against CSK, with a bowling average of under 18 and an economy of 5.59 in wins. KKR will hope Narine picks up at least a wicket, if not more, in tonight's all-important clash against CSK.

Ad

# 2 Better utilization of 'Andre Russell, the all-rounder'

Russell's bowling has been way too underutilized by KKR this season [Credit: Getty]

Andre Russell has been arguably KKR's greatest match-winner over the years, playing a massive role in their title run last season. The 37-year-old picked up 19 wickets in almost 30 overs of bowling in IPL 2024 and averaged 32 at a strike rate of 185 with the willow.

Ad

However, Russell has endured a disappointing 2025 campaign thus far, contributing only eight wickets and 161 runs in 11 matches. While his form has dipped, KKR have also not utilized the veteran all-rounder to the fullest.

Russell has often come into bat with only a few overs left until the last game against RR. He finally walked out to bat early at No.5 in the RR clash and scored a match-winning 25-ball 57*.

With the ball, Russell has been picking up crucial wickets whenever called on by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Yet, the overs have been few and far between this season for him.

Ad

Despite boasting an incredible average of 20.12 with eight wickets, Russell has bowled under 14 overs in KKR's 11 games. With his knack of picking up wickets at any stage of a T20 game and the ability to turn games on their head with the bat, KKR must use the all-rounder in Russell to the fullest in the clash against CSK.

# 3 Tactical change to the bowling line-up

Can Anrich Nortje be KKR's enforcer against an uncertain CSK batting order?[Credit: Getty]

KKR have played ping-pong with their fourth overseas spot throughout the season, with none taking the bull by the horns. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson struggled initially in his four games, and those who played after - Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, and Rovman Powell have yet to seal their place in the XI.

Ad

However, with CSK likely to open with two young Indian batters in Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed, the time might be right for KKR to bring back one of Johnson or Nortje. After the openers, the likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube might also find it more difficult to handle Nortje's pace or Johnson's left-arm angle.

An early burst by one of the two foreign pacers could leave CSK reeling before the entry of the world-class KKR spinners, Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. Nortje has played only the lone game this season, picking up one wicket in the outing.

KKR might consider using him as an intimidating enforcer against an uncertain and relatively unproven CSK batting order to wrestle the initiative straightaway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More