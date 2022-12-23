3 things to know about Kaviya Maran, SRH's owner at the IPL 2023 Auction table

Kaviya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, has been a key member of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team over the last few years. Maran has regularly attended the IPL events, representing SRH. She raises the paddle for the team at IPL Auctions.

Even at the SA20 Auction which took place earlier this year, Kaviya Maran represented the SunRisers Eastern Cape franchise. She has become a popular figure in the cricketing universe owing to her regular presence at IPL events, but not many cricket fans have a clear idea about who is she outside of the IPL.

In this article, we will list down the three things that you need to know about SRH's owner.

#1 She has an MBA degree to her name

Kaviya Maran has completed her graduation and post-graduation. According to Cricgram, she has a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree to her name.

Maran reportedly completed her graduation from Chennai University. She also did her schooling in Chennai.

#2 Kaviya Maran Net Worth

Several online reports claim that the net worth of Kaviya is between ₹50 and ₹100 crore. Her exact net worth is not known.

#3 She is an ardent cricket fan

Kaviya regularly attends matches at IPL stadiums (Image: IPL)

Kaviya's father Kalanithi Maran bought the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise ahead of the 2013 season. Since then, Kaviya has regularly attended SRH team's matches at the stadiums. As mentioned earlier, she has represented the franchise in the Indian Premier League as well as South Africa's SA20 League.

Her activities clearly show that she is a huge cricket fan and wants to achieve success as a franchise owner in this sport. Kaviya built a solid SRH squad for IPL 2022, but the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if things change next year.

