3 things MI need to do right to beat CSK in Match 3 of IPL 2025 ft. Mitchell Santner

Two heavyweights - the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) - are set to face each other to begin their respective 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns. The contest will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

A lot of changes have transpired since the previous season, largely due to the mega auction. Both sides, unsurprisingly, made it a priority to keep a hold of their core players and build a new squad around them. Both sides failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 season, marking a rare sight, but are well-placed to challenge for the top four spots this year.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya is unavailable as he will serve a one-match ban for breaching the over-rate rule thrice last season. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also not available for selection as he is recovering from an injury.

On that note, here are three things MI need to do right to beat CSK in Match 3 of IPL 2025.

#1 Get the bowling combination without Bumrah and Pandya right

MI's bowling department tonight will be devoid of two huge prospects in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The bowling combination will largely bank on the 12 overs of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner, but they have a headache to find the remaining overs.

Given that Hardik Pandya offers a lot to the batting department, MI will be tempted to replace him with an all-rounder like Corbin Bosch since there is no other Indian all-rounder option. With Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and either one of Ryan Rickleton or Will Jacks to take up three overseas slots, MI have to make a call between Corbin Bosch and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The case to play Mujeeb ur Rahman is quite strong since CSK have a left-hand heavy batting unit. MI have Naman Dhir's off-spin as a potential answer to that, which might give them the incentive to play Bosch for depth and balance.

MI will have to dig deep to find a domestic talent to complete their bowling unit as the overseas player quota will be taken up by the aforementioned players. The five-time champions have youngsters like Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, and Vignesh Puthur - short-term fixes for the short-term crisis.

#2 Get Mitchell Santner up against Shivam Dube

On paper, this does not make for good reading — an explosive left-handed batter against a left-arm spinner being a favorable match-up for the former. However, paradoxically, Santner is MI's best bet against Shivam Dube. MI do not have a proficient spinner in their setup that can take the ball away from the southpaw.

Furthermore, they also lack a speedster that can potentially trouble Dube with bumpers, which is regarded as the next best option to tackle him. Amid the overwhelming lack of favorable options, Santner's skillset, albeit playing a bit into Dube's hands, could be the difference maker.

The left-handed batter was dismissed by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar at the Chepauk in the 2024 season for a duck.

Santner's pace variations and subtle use of angles could induce a false shot from Dube. He is capable of landing the ball outside his arc, not allowing his long levers to come into play, and also into him on length, cramping him for room. It is certainly risky, but it might just be crazy enough to work.

#3 Put pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad with the new ball

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a reputation as a slow starter against pace in the powerplay, preferring to build his innings by switching gears gradually and playing deep. Despite the changing trend, CSK are unlikely to waver from this approach.

Gaikwad's opening partner, whether it be Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, or Ajinkya Rahane of late, have played the role of the aggressor to take down pace while the fielding restrictions are on. Having a set batter at one end is beneficial while playing at the Chepauk so as to not get tied down by spin from both ends.

But, Gaikwad's initial struggles could be something that MI can exploit and work to their cause because they have arguably the two best new-ball operators in Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. In a bonus for MI, the New Zealand left-arm pacer has a stellar record against the CSK captain.

Boult has dismissed Gaikwad thrice in 26 deliveries while conceding only 23 runs in the process. If MI get the upper hand in this early battle, it could set the tempo for them, giving them something to work with.

